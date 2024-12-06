Thursday, December 5, 2024
HomePolitics
Politics

Sheinbaum: ‘We’ll be prepared to welcome’ Mexican deportees — the mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
Claudia Sheinbaum standing at the presidential podium at the National Palace at her daily press conference. Her left hand is raised with her palm facing reporters as she speaks.
President Sheinbaum said Thursday that she plans to meet with governors of Mexico's northern border states to come to an agreement about how to receive what could be millions of Mexican deportees, if Donald Trump's promises of mass deportation come to fruition. (Andrea Murcia Monsivais/Cuartoscuro)

With the inauguration of the 47th president of the United States less than seven weeks away, Mexico is preparing – or, some might say, bracing – for the return of Donald Trump.

Ahead of his return to the White House, Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all Mexican exports to the United States and pledged to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history.”

Donald Trump standing against a blue background in a dark blue suit and tie and clapping
Whether or not Trump goes through with his promise to conduct mass deportations of migrants to Mexico, Sheinbaum said she and governors in Mexico’s northern states will have a plan in place. (Ron Sachs/Consolidated News via Shutterstock)

The latter promise – and especially the possibility of it becoming reality – was a key focus of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference on Thursday.

Among other remarks at her Thursday mañanera, Sheinbaum recalled the period of her life when she lived as an immigrant in the United States.

Feds and border states to plan for possible US mass deportations 

Sheinbaum noted that all state governors will attend a security meeting with federal officials in Acapulco next week.

She indicated that on the sidelines of that meeting, the governors of Mexico’s six northern border states – Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas – will gather with federal officials to discuss Donald Trump’s stated plan to carry out a mass deportation operation.

Sheinbaum said that the federal government will come to an agreement with the northern border states over “how to receive our compatriots in case of a mass deportation” of Mexican immigrants currently living in the United States.

Deported migrants sitting near and sleeping in tents lined up in a row. Around them are clothes lines hanging from posts and people sitting outside in folding chairs
The U.S. policy of deporting migrants to Mexico — whether Mexican or not — has led to shanty towns in border cities like Reynosa, Tamaulipas, where deported migrant families live in tents and other makeshift living spaces.(MSF)

“We hope that it doesn’t happen, but if it does happen we’ll be prepared to welcome them,” she said.

Mexico’s former foreign affairs minister and current Environment Minister Alicia Bárcena said in February that there were 5.3 million undocumented Mexicans living in the United States.

Trump confirmed last month that he plans to use the U.S. military to carry out his proposed mass deportation plan.

Mexico hopes for agreement with Trump to avoid receiving non-Mexicans

Sheinbaum told reporters that Mexico currently has an agreement with the Biden administration under which the United States sends deportees “of many nationalities” on direct flights to their countries of origin.

She said that Mexico has a “caring” attitude toward “everyone,” but stressed that its “main” job is to receive Mexicans who are deported from the United States.

Sheinbaum said that her government hopes to reach an agreement with the Trump administration so that most non-Mexican deportees continue to be sent to their countries of origin.

Reuters reported Thursday that “Mexico has played a key role in implementing U.S. immigration policy in recent years, accepting migrants from countries to which the U.S. struggles to deport people, such as Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.”

The news agency also noted that the man tapped to be Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said in late October that “sending migrants to other countries, including Mexico, would be an option.”

‘I never stopped participating in the transformation of my country’ 

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum speaking to reporters at her press conference while behind her on a projection screen is a photo of her in 1991 protesting at California's Stanford University
During Thursday’s press conference, President Sheinbaum showed a 1991 newspaper photo of herself protesting then Mexican President Salinas de Gortari’s appearance at Stanford University. At the time, she was pursuing a doctorate at UC Berkeley. (Andrea Murcia Monsivais/Cuartoscuro)

Near the end of her press conference, the president noted that she lived in northern California for four years in the early 1990s while completing a doctorate at UC Berkeley.

“I had the opportunity to live four years outside of Mexico. … I always dedicated myself to academia, but I never stopped participating in the transformation of my country,” said Sheinbaum, who says her government is now building the “second story” of the so-called “fourth transformation” initiated by former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

She told reporters that she participated in protests in the United States that were aimed at pressuring the Mexican government to give Mexicans abroad the right to vote in Mexican elections.

Sheinbaum also noted that she attended protests ahead of the entry into force of NAFTA in 1994.

“We thought that the agreement had to be fair and include good salaries for Mexicans,” she said of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The president displayed on a screen the front page of the Oct. 1, 1991 edition of The Stanford Daily newspaper, which included a photograph of her protesting against then Mexican president Carlos Salinas de Gortari at Stanford University.

Sheinbaum, 29 at the time, was holding up a sign that read: “Fair trade and democracy now!!”

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum holding a microphone in front of her administration's logo of a Indigenous Mexican woman in front of the Mexican flag.

Sheinbaum wants Spain’s apology for the conquest: the mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 19
As the 700th anniversary of Spain's conquest of Mexico nears, President Sheinbaum said Spain should apologize so that Mexico can move forward.
Sheinbaum during Dec. 3 mañanera

Homicides decline as crackdown on high-impact crime intensifies: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 4
After sharing positive security figures in the first half of Tuesday's presser, Sheinbaum made an "inside joke" regarding Trump's latest threat to invade Mexico.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stands smiling at a podium in front of the words "Conferencia del Pueblo"

Sheinbaum suggests ‘Breaking Bad’ inspired NYT fentanyl report: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 19
President Sheinbaum was dismissive of a recent New York Times report that the Sinaloa Cartel recruits chemistry students to make fentanyl.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC