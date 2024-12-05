Sheinbaum wants Spain’s apology for the conquest: the mañanera recapped

The big news out of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Wednesday morning press conference was that Mexico’s minimum wage will increase by 12% on Jan. 1.

Labor Minister Marath Bolaños López announced that the daily minimum wage will increase to 278.80 pesos (US $13.75) per day in most of the country and 419.88 pesos (US $20.70) in the northern border zone frequently referred to as the Mexico Free Zone. (Click here to read MND’s report).

Later in the press conference, Sheinbaum responded to a question about the plan to impose a US $42 per-person immigration fee on cruise ship passengers when they arrive at Mexican ports.

She also acknowledged a record fentanyl bust in Sinaloa on Tuesday (read MND’s report here), and declared that Mexico will continue to “insist” on an apology from Spain for the abuses committed during the Spanish conquest of the Mexica Empire (Triple Alliance).

Sheinbaum advises consultation on fee for cruise ship passengers

Both houses of Congress have now voted to impose a US $42 immigration fee on every passenger of each cruise ship that docks at a Mexican port starting in 2025, whether or not said passengers disembark in Mexico. The Senate approved the move on Tuesday after the Chamber of Deputies did the same late last month.

A reporter asked Sheinbaum whether she would consider exempting cruise ship passengers from the payment of the nonresident fee in 2025, as cruise lines have requested.

“It’s an increase. It’s not like all of a sudden they’re going to charge US $42,” she said.

Sheinbaum was referring to the Congress-approved increase in the nonresident fee from 717 pesos (US $35) to 860 pesos (US $42). International tourists entering Mexico by air, for example, already have to pay the fee, but cruise ship passengers are currently exempt.

Sheinbaum didn’t commit to exempting cruise ship passengers from the payment of the fee next year but noted that she had instructed government officials, including Navy Minister Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, to speak with cruise lines about the matter.

Former president Calderón should ‘apologize for the atrocities of the war on drugs’

A reporter noted that former Mexican president Felipe Calderón recently spoke at an event in Madrid and made critical remarks about ex-president Andrés Manuel López Obador’s decision to ask the Spanish government to apologize for abuses committed during the Spanish conquest of the Mexica (Aztec) empire.

“Do you think that Calderón will someday apologize for the war on drugs … or [for] García Luna? retorted Sheinbaum.

Calderón launched a militarized “war” against drug cartels shortly after he took office as president in late 2006. The strategy is now widely attributed to have led to a huge increase in homicides in Mexico.

It also spawned allegations that a range of human rights abuses were committed by the military during Calderón’s presidency.

Mexico’s security minister at the time was Genaro García Luna, who was sentenced to 38 years in jail in the United States in October, almost 20 months after he was convicted of colluding with the Sinaloa Cartel.

“I don’t agree with Calderón,” Sheinbaum said in reference to his criticism of the request for an apology from Spain.

“… And he should think about apologizing for the atrocities of the war on drugs,” she added.

Mexico will ‘insist’ on an apology from Spain

Sheinbaum noted that 2025 will mark the 700th anniversary of the foundation of Tenochtitlán, the capital of the Mexica empire and the forerunner to Mexico City.

She said that the government will commemorate the anniversary and continue to “insist” on an apology for abuses committed by Spain during the conquest and the fall of Tenochtitlán, even though the Spanish government rejected López Obrador’s request in 2019.

Saying sorry “enhances peoples and government and strengthens relationships,” Sheinbaum said.

Acknowledging that “terrible abuses” were committed against Indigenous people “allows you to see the future,” she said.

“If one doesn’t recognize the atrocities of the past committed by others, how does one forgive? How does one build a new history?” Sheinbaum asked.

