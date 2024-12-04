Traveling to Mexico in 2025? Expect to pay higher tourist taxes

Traveling to Mexico will be more expensive for international tourists starting in 2025.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved modifications to the Federal Rights Law, increasing the fee for international visitors. Furthermore, the government announced new taxes for international tourists in the Riviera Maya region.

The Employers’ Confederation of Mexico Quintana Roo (Coparmex), warned that the new fees would turn the state’s ports 213% more expensive than an average Caribbean port.

The Riviera Maya is a marketing designation of several resort locations in the state of Quintana Roo.

Here’s everything you need to know.

International visitors soon to pay more to enter Mexico

Starting next year, the existing fee for international travelers entering Mexico will increase from 717 pesos (US $35) to 860 pesos (US $42). The new tax will apply to all international tourists vacationing in Mexico, including cruise ship passengers.

Previously, cruise ship visitors were exempt from the fee because their average stay in the country tends to be six hours. However, last month, Congress voted to impose a US $42 immigration fee on every passenger of each cruise ship that docks at any of the country’s ports.

Officially known as the “Non-Resident Fee,” the tax will apply to all cruise passengers stopping in Mexico starting in 2025, regardless of whether individuals disembark.

Airport immigration services fee goes up slightly

The law also increased the fee for airport immigration services to passengers on international flights departing Mexico, which will increase from 185 pesos (US $9) to just over 223 pesos (US $10).

New US $5 tax in the Riviera Maya

In 2025, cruise ship passengers visiting ports in the southeastern state of Quintana Roo will have to pay an additional US $5 fee that is earmarked the National Disaster Prevention Fund. This fee is intended to help rebuild tourism infrastructure potentially affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters in the area.

Why has Mexico increased tourist fees?

The move to increase travel fees for international tourists aims to raise funds for investment in Mexico’s public works and social assistance programs.

Of the total revenue generated from the international travelers’ fee, 67% will be allocated to the Ministry of National Defense (Defensa). The funding will be used for:

operational expenses

administrative services

construction

acquisitions and leasing

supplementary projects

equipment procurement

installation and investment in infrastructure related to Defensa’s management of state-owned companies.

The remainder of the fee will be allocated to the Federal Treasury. The law doesn’t mention a specific destination for that portion of the funds.

Meanwhile, 83% of the funds collected from the US $10 immigration services fee will be allocated to the National Migration Institute (INM) to modernize its equipment and infrastructure along Mexico’s southern border. The remainder will be allocated to the Federal Treasury.

