Friday, February 14, 2025
Sheinbaum: Mexico may sue Google over ‘Gulf of America’ name change

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Claudia Sheinbaum superimposed on a Google map showing the 'Gulf of America'
Mexico has yet to resolve its dispute with Google over the name of the Gulf of Mexico. (Cuartoscuro/Google Maps)

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that her government could file a civil lawsuit against Google over the tech company’s decision to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” for United States users of its maps website and app.

Google made the change after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America.

“Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Interior shall … take all appropriate actions to rename as the ‘Gulf of America’ the U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba in the area formerly named as the Gulf of Mexico,” the Jan. 20 executive order said.

At her Thursday morning press conference, Sheinbaum highlighted that Trump’s executive order specifically refers to renaming the U.S. continental shelf area of the Gulf of Mexico, not the entire body of water.

Citing information from the Ministry of the Navy, she said that the U.S. continental shelf extends 22 nautical miles off the U.S. coast and therefore Trump “may have the power” to call “that little bit” of the body of water the Gulf of America because “it corresponds to the sovereignty of the United States.”

“We have sovereignty over our continental platform and Cuba has sovereignty over its part. And there is another part of international waters,” Sheinbaum said.

A google maps screenshot showing the Gulf of Mexico
For users outside the United States and Mexico, both names appear in Google Maps. (Google Maps)

“Who we have a dispute with at the moment is Google,” she said, noting that the company responded to a letter sent by the government, but did not resolve its complaint over the name change on Google Maps.

“If it is necessary, we’ll file a civil lawsuit,” Sheinbaum said without specifying where.

“… Not even President Trump is suggesting that the entire Gulf of Mexico be called the Gulf of America, but rather just their continental shelf. So Google is wrong,” she said.

If Google “keeps on insisting” on displaying the name Gulf of America for Google maps users in the United States (and Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of America for users outside the U.S. and Mexico), the Mexican government could resort to filing a civil suit, Sheinbaum reiterated.

“We’re going to wait,” she said, adding that the legal department of her office is looking into the possible filing of a civil suit against Google.

“We hope they review this. … Google Maps doesn’t set an international standard [on place names], it’s a private company … but even though it’s a private company it has become an international reference,” Sheinbaum said.

“… What we’re saying to Google is ‘review the decree the White House issued and which President Trump signed.’ You will see in the decree that the entire Gulf is not referred to, but rather the continental shelf,” she said.

Sheinbaum has expressed her opposition to Trump’s name change on repeated occasions, and in retaliatory remarks even suggested that the United States — or at least the country’s southwest — should be renamed “Mexican America,” as it appeared on old maps.

On Thursday, she thanked Encyclopedia Britannica for its declaration on social media that it will continue to use the Gulf of Mexico “for a few reasons,” including that “the U.S.’s authority to rename it is ambiguous” and “it has been called the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ for more than 425 years.”

Mexico News Daily 

President Claudia Sheinbaum smiling as she stands at the presidential podium during a press conference discussing United States citizens arrested in Mexico

2,600 US citizens arrested in Mexico in 6 years: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 10
A reporter's question prompted Sheinbaum to confirm that nearly 3,000 U.S. citizens have been arrested in Mexico since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's term.
On Wednesday, Sheinbaum addressed Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, Pemex's watery oil and the perception of corruption in Mexico.

Sheinbaum defends Mexico’s anti-corruption efforts: Wednesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 5
"Privileges are over, corruption is over," said Sheinbaum when a reporter asked about Mexico's poor score on Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the presidential podium touching her right ear with the fingers of her right hand as she speaks to reporters.

Sheinbaum’s take on US steel tariffs: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 3
At her daily press conference Tuesday, Mexico's president stressed that the U.S. imposing steel and aluminum tariffs on Mexico violates the USMCA free trade agreement.

