Friday, August 29, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

Nearly a year in, Sheinbaum remains Mexico’s most popular president in decades

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
President Sheinbaum has proven to be highly popular since early in her term. She will give her first State of the Nation Address (Informe) on Monday, Sept. 1. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro.com)

As Claudia Sheinbaum prepares to deliver her first State of the Nation Address (Informe) on Monday, a new poll indicates she is the most popular Mexican president at this stage of her incumbency in decades.

Eleven months into Sheinbaum’s six-year term, a public opinion survey conducted by the Mitofsky Group for the newspaper El Economista reveals that 71.4% of those polled support the president’s management of the country.

A graph showing Mexican presidential approval ratings after one year in office, from Zedillo in 1995 to Sheinbaum in 2025

This result places Sheinbaum comfortably ahead of her predecessor and mentor Andrés Manuel López Obrador (62% in 2019), as well as Vicente Fox (62% in 2001), Felipe Calderón (66% in 2007) and Enrique Peña Nieto (56% in 2013).

Her approval rating soared early in her term, reaching 78% near the 100-day mark. That it’s still in the 70s near her one-year anniversary shows the December rating was not just a honeymoon effect.

Additionally, nearly 66% said Mexico is better off than when Sheinbaum took office last October and 58% said she has exceeded their expectations.

Those surveyed identified her top achievements as social welfare programs (8.9%), scholarships for students (8.8%), support for senior citizens (8.2%) and support for women (3.4%). Sheinbaum’s management of foreign policy came in sixth at 3.3%, while 4% said they believe she is successfully fighting crime.

However, nearly 46% of those surveyed identified the lack of security as the primary problem the country faces, though only 9.7% indicated that Sheinbaum’s biggest shortcoming thus far was failing to adequately combat crime.

Other primary issues of concern were the economy (9%), corruption (8.1%) and unemployment (5.6%).

The Mitofsky results are in line with a Buendía & Márquez poll conducted for the newspaper El Universal released on Monday which found 70% support for Sheinbaum.

Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez will present the printed version of the constitutionally mandated annual report to Congress on Monday morning, while Sheinbaum will deliver an address from the National Palace at 11 a.m.

With reports from El Economista

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Claudia Sheinbaum at a podium in front of the worlds "Conferencia del Pueblo"

Sheinbaum confirms Rubio visit for security talks next week: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 0
Sheinbaum looked ahead to next week's security talks with the US secretary of state at her Friday's press conference.
President Sheinbaum at a podium

Mexico’s exports continue to grow despite US tariffs: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 1
Thursday's morning presser covered exports, a home-grown digital payment system and Sheinbaum's upcoming report on her first year in office.
senators brawlng on the rostrum

PRI chief physically attacks Morena’s Senate leader on the rostrum

MND Staff - 3
The PRI's Alejandro Moreno had been angry with Gerardo Fenández Noroña since before Wednesday's chaotic session for allegedly coercing a PRI lawmaker to change parties.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC