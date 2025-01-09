Sheinbaum to present ‘Plan Mexico’ to attract investment in the era of Trump

Determined to counter uncertainty with confidence, President Claudia Sheinbaum will soon present new details of “Plan Mexico,” a joint public sector-private sector strategy to attract investment and strengthen Mexico’s economy.

Sheinbaum will present the economic proposal on Monday with a nod toward preparing for Donald Trump’s return to the White House later this month.

“Whenever there is a change in government, especially in the United States, doubts regarding investor expectations arise,” she said on Wednesday. “So on Monday we will present Plan Mexico, which features a portfolio of very important investments.”

The plan includes incentives for private investors who invest in the so-called “prosperity poles.” These “polos de bienestar” are regions that have been identified as priorities for strategic industrial development, according to the newspaper El Horizonte.

Plan Mexico also features “a very clear outline” of how Sheinbaum’s business advisory council will operate going forward.

Sheinbaum officially created the business advisory council in November, saying it would play a critical role in devising Plan Mexico, specifically by helping Mexico take full advantage of the nearshoring phenomenon and the USMCA trade deal.

Fifteen entrepreneurs from varying sectors of the economy comprise the business council. Altagracia Gómez, the lead coordinator of the council, will work with Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez de la O in carrying out the plan.

Sheinbaum’s Monday presentation will come exactly one week before Donald Trump is sworn in as U.S. president. Trump has created tension between the two neighboring countries by, among other things, threatening to levy tariffs on Mexican imports if the Sheinbaum administration fails to halt illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Plan Mexico aims to demonstrate that the private sector and the government are united in their determination to mitigate the potential economic impacts of Trump’s policies.

“There are many pending investments this year and [Plan Mexico] will allow us to consolidate them for the benefit of the nation,” Sheinbaum said, while insisting that her government will work to maintain positive relations with the U.S. government, despite any differences that should arise.

“The plan not only aims to attract investment, but also promote the development of targeted regions so as to stimulate social and economic benefits for Mexico,” she said.

As such, Sheinbaum explained, the council will play a key role in coordinating efforts across the private sector to guarantee the effective implementation of the strategies.

In short, the government seeks to send a message of stability and confidence to investors, so as to strengthen Mexico’s reputation as an attractive locale for foreign capital.

Since Trump won the presidential election last November, Sheinbaum has demonstrated optimism in the face of his threats and warnings.

“I don’t anticipate a difficult relationship,” she said. “President Trump has his way of communicating, but we will work for the benefit of both countries.”

With reports from Forbes, Prensa Latina and El Horizonte