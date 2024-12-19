Sheinbaum to meet in Sinaloa to discuss state’s security: The mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to both good and bad news at her morning press conference on Thursday: a flattering poll result and the murder of a federal agent.

She also revealed that she would like to see a woman appointed to one of the world’s most important jobs.

High approval rating recognizes entire cabinet, says Sheinbaum

A reporter noted that the El País newspaper published the results of a poll that showed that Sheinbaum has a 76% approval rating 2 1/2 months into her six-year term.

The president declined to take complete credit for the high rating, stressing that while she is the leader of the government, its work is undertaken by a team of people.

“That is important,” she said. “If we didn’t have the cabinet we have, with colleagues who have a lot of experience, … we wouldn’t have the results we have now,” Sheinbaum said.

She noted that the poll also asked respondents to offer an opinion on various federal ministers. More than 70% of respondents had “very good” or “good” opinions of Security Minister Omar García Harfuch, Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Four other ministers — Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Education Minister Mario Delgado, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez de la O and Energy Minister Luz Elena González — were regarded positively by 60% or more of those polled.

All of the ministers have “very good ratings,” Sheinbaum said.

Federal security meeting to be held in Sinaloa

Sheinbaum acknowledged that a federal security agent was murdered in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on Wednesday, describing his death as “regrettable.”

She noted that García Harfuch, the federal security minister, has returned to Sinaloa, after spending time in the troubled northern state earlier this month.

“He went there yesterday; he’ll be there for a period, strengthening security actions,” Sheinbaum said.

The president noted that she will travel to Sinaloa on Sunday, and that the federal security cabinet will hold a meeting in the Pacific coast resort city of Mazatlán.

A fierce war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has claimed hundreds of lives in recent months and sowed fear among residents of Sinaloa, especially those who live in Culiacán, the state capital, where most of the violence has been focused.

Mexico to back appointment of first female secretary-general of the UN

Sheinbaum confirmed that she spoke to Colombian President Gustavo Petro about their desire to support female candidates as the next heads of both the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Neither organization has had a female secretary-general.

Sheinbaum said that she and Petro, who visited Mexico this week, didn’t speak about any specific candidates who they would support, but discussed “starting to work” toward the appointment of females as leaders of the UN and OAS.

She said that Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente and her chief of staff, Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, would work on the issue.

The next UN secretary-general will take office in 2027, while a new OAS chief will be appointed next year.

