Thursday, December 19, 2024
Sheinbaum to meet in Sinaloa to discuss state’s security: The mañanera recapped

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Claudia Sheinbaum in mid speech while standing at the presidential podium during a press conference. She is looking forward with her gaze pointed toward her left and is holding her right hand up before her chest in a closed fist.
At her press conference Thursday, President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters that her security minister is back in Sinaloa and that she'll convene her security cabinet in the state on Sunday. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to both good and bad news at her morning press conference on Thursday: a flattering poll result and the murder of a federal agent.

She also revealed that she would like to see a woman appointed to one of the world’s most important jobs.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum at the presidential podium in the National Palace. She is smiling while responding to reporters during her press conference.
While President Sheinbaum’s Thursday mañanera addressed the assassination of a federal Security Ministry agent in Sinaloa, it had lighter moments too, such as when she discussed a new poll that showed her current popularity rating to be 76%. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

High approval rating recognizes entire cabinet, says Sheinbaum

A reporter noted that the El País newspaper published the results of a poll that showed that Sheinbaum has a 76% approval rating 2 1/2 months into her six-year term.

The president declined to take complete credit for the high rating, stressing that while she is the leader of the government, its work is undertaken by a team of people.

“That is important,” she said. “If we didn’t have the cabinet we have, with colleagues who have a lot of experience, … we wouldn’t have the results we have now,” Sheinbaum said.

She noted that the poll also asked respondents to offer an opinion on various federal ministers. More than 70% of respondents had “very good” or “good” opinions of Security Minister Omar García Harfuch, Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Four other ministers — Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Education Minister Mario Delgado, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramírez de la O and Energy Minister Luz Elena González — were regarded positively by 60% or more of those polled.

Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum in the national palace on a call with Donald Trump looking at Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente who sits aside from her at the same table.
President Claudia Sheinbaum, left, and Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente, on a call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 27. De la Fuente was one of three members of Sheinbaum’s cabinet of whom respondents to a recent El Pais poll said they a “very good” or “good” opinion. (Claudia Sheinbaum/X)

All of the ministers have “very good ratings,” Sheinbaum said.

Federal security meeting to be held in Sinaloa 

Sheinbaum acknowledged that a federal security agent was murdered in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on Wednesday, describing his death as “regrettable.”

She noted that García Harfuch, the federal security minister, has returned to Sinaloa, after spending time in the troubled northern state earlier this month.

“He went there yesterday; he’ll be there for a period, strengthening security actions,” Sheinbaum said.

The president noted that she will travel to Sinaloa on Sunday, and that the federal security cabinet will hold a meeting in the Pacific coast resort city of Mazatlán.

A fierce war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has claimed hundreds of lives in recent months and sowed fear among residents of Sinaloa, especially those who live in Culiacán, the state capital, where most of the violence has been focused.

Mexico to back appointment of first female secretary-general of the UN 

Sheinbaum confirmed that she spoke to Colombian President Gustavo Petro about their desire to support female candidates as the next heads of both the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Neither organization has had a female secretary-general.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum and Colombia's President Gustavo Preto walking down a long courtyard of Mexico's National Palace toward the camera. Around them are windows to the building on one side and massive arched pillars on the other. Both sides of the courtyard are decorated with plants, including many poinsettias.
Sheinbaum hosted Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday at the National Palace for an informal private meeting between the two world leaders. (Cuartoscuro)

Sheinbaum said that she and Petro, who visited Mexico this week, didn’t speak about any specific candidates who they would support, but discussed “starting to work” toward the appointment of females as leaders of the UN and OAS.

She said that Foreign Affairs Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente and her chief of staff, Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, would work on the issue.

The next UN secretary-general will take office in 2027, while a new OAS chief will be appointed next year.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies ([email protected])

