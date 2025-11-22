Sheinbaum reflects on Intercam and CIBanco’s demise after US sanctions: Friday’s mañanera recapped

The United States’ money laundering accusations against three Mexican financial institutions and the record inflow of foreign direct investment in the first nine months of 2025 were among the issues President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about at her Friday morning press conference.

Here is a recap of the president’s Nov. 21 mañanera.

Sheinbaum: No evidence that Intercam and CIBanco committed crimes

Sheinbaum said that Mexican authorities have not found any evidence that the banks Intercam and CIBanco, and the brokerage firm Vector, had links to organized crime or engaged in money laundering.

Her statement came in response to a question about whether the “partners, shareholders or owners” of the three financial institutions were under investigation in light of the U.S. government’s accusation that they laundered money for drug cartels.

Intercam, CIBanco and Vector have all ceased to operate in Mexico, effectively killed off by the U.S. government’s allegations and its decision to prohibit transactions between them and banks in the United States. Vector was owned by Alfonso Romo, a wealthy businessman who served as former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s chief of staff for around two years.

Sheinbaum said that information the U.S. Department of the Treasury sent to Mexican authorities didn’t demonstrate any link between the three financial institutions and organized crime, or provide evidence that they had laundered money for cartels.

The information it sent “was not sufficient for Mexican authorities to file a criminal complaint,” she said.

“… The Department of the Treasury hasn’t provided any proof that shows there was something that would warrant a criminal complaint,” said Sheinbaum, who has made similar remarks on several occasions.

In June, the U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network accused Intercam, CIBanco and Vector of “laundering millions of dollars on behalf of Mexico-based cartels and facilitating payments for the procurement of precursor chemicals needed to produce fentanyl.”

Soon after, many Intercam and CIBanco customers reported they were unable to carry out transactions involving U.S. banks, even though Treasury’s sanctions hadn’t officially taken effect.

Record FDI indicative of ‘confidence’ in Mexico, president says

Sheinbaum said that the record high foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico in the first nine months of the year shows there is “confidence in the country.”

The government announced on Wednesday that Mexico received just over US $40.9 billion in FDI between January and September, a 14.5% increase compared to the same period of 2024.

Sheinbaum said that investors are aware of the strength of the Mexican economy, and not just in terms of GDP growth, which has slowed considerably this year. She said they take note of things such as the reduction in poverty and job growth.

“And our proximity to the world’s largest market, the United States, will continue to generate investment in Mexico,” Sheinbaum said.

“Perhaps it will no longer be the [Mexican] automotive industry that grows the most, but now the electronics sector is growing — there is a lot of investment in electronics in Mexico. Why? Because there is very significant integration [of the sector in North America], there is a [North American] trade agreement, and, in addition, the relationship [with the U.S.] is good,” she said.

Sheinbaum said that once the 2026 review of the USMCA is completed, “there will be even greater certainty” for foreign investors.

“There is confidence” in Mexico and “there will be more,” she said.

Sheinbaum confirms she filed complaint against man who assaulted her

Sheinbaum told reporters that she filed a formal complaint with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) against the man who touched her inappropriately in the historic center of the capital on Nov. 4.

She said she sent a “document” to the FGJ, explaining what happened to her.

Asked whether it was important for her to formally present the complaint in person at the FGJ, Sheinbaum said she would do so “if necessary.”

“The thing is that the attorney general herself said to me: ‘All you have to do is send [a complaint] and it will be included in the investigation file,'” the president said.

The man who inappropriately touched Sheinbaum as she was walking between the National Palace and the Ministry of Public Education allegedly assaulted two other women in downtown Mexico City the same day. He was arrested and remains in custody as the case against him proceeds.

Sheinbaum said that sexual harassment has to be reported and punished, adding: “It shouldn’t happen in our country.”