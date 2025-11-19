Foreign direct investment in Mexico climbs to record US $40.9B, already surpassing all of 2024

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico increased 14.5% in the first nine months of 2025 to reach just over US $40.9 billion, the federal government reported on Wednesday.

President Claudia Sheinbaum posted an Economy Ministry infographic to social media that showed that Mexico received $40.906 billion in FDI between January and September, up from $35.737 billion in the same period of last year.

Buenas noticias: México rompe récord de inversión extranjera directa con 40 mil 906 millones de dólares, el monto más alto de un tercer trimestre desde que existe registro, de acuerdo con la Secretaría de Economía. Se reafirma la voluntad de inversión en nuestro país; vamos a… pic.twitter.com/ylxCts85b0 — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) November 19, 2025

Sheinbaum wrote that the FDI amount in the first nine months of the year was the highest on record.

“The willingness to invest in our country is reaffirmed. We’re going to end 2025 very well,” she wrote.

Sheinbaum’s post to social media came after Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard spoke about FDI at the president’s Wednesday morning press conference and presented less precise data.

After referring to what he called a 15% annual increase to almost $41 billion in FDI between January and September, Ebrard said that “all expectations” were that the growth in foreign investment in Mexico wasn’t going to be so large.

He said that the FDI growth rate is very important because “it means that investors from around the world are deciding to invest in Mexico in greater proportions than we had expected.”

“That’s why it’s very good news,” Ebrard said.

He said that the “new investment” component of FDI had increased the most in the first nine months of the year. Ebrard said that new FDI increased from $2 billion in the first nine months of 2024 to $6.5 billion in the same period of this year, an increase of over 200%.

Thus new investment contributed to around 16% of total FDI in Mexico in the first nine months of the year, with the remainder of the money coming from reinvestment of profits by foreign companies with an existing presence in Mexico, as well as loans and payments between companies of the same corporate group.

Ebrard also highlighted that FDI in Mexico increased almost 70% in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period of 2018, when Enrique Peña Nieto was president of Mexico.

FDI “is accelerating,” he said. “This signifies confidence in the government of President Sheinbaum. … It’s very good news for our country. Congratulations, president.”

Ebrard didn’t provide a breakdown of the countries from which FDI came in the first nine months of the year, but data he displayed showed that 37% of the money went to Mexico’s manufacturing sector, 25% went to financial services and 5% was invested in construction projects.

The FDI data for the first nine months of the year confirms that foreign investment in Mexico has already exceeded the total for the entirety of 2024. Mexico received just under $37 billion in FDI last year, an increase of just over 2% compared to 2023.

The federal government is aiming to increase FDI as part of its Plan México economic initiative, whose goals include reducing reliance on imports, especially from China and other Asian countries, and making Mexico the 10th largest economy in the world by 2030.

Mexico has benefited from the nearshoring trend, as companies seek to relocate production closer to the United States and take advantage of the USMCA trade pact, which still allows most goods to be traded tariff-free within North America, even though U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed various duties on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Mexico is still waiting for many foreign companies to act on the investment announcements they have made in recent months and years, although there is no guarantee that all of them will follow through. Among the companies whose investment announcements for Mexico appear unlikely to happen are electric vehicle manufacturers Tesla and BYD, although the latter firm is said to be reconsidering its decision to cancel a proposed plant.

