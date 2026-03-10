Sheinbaum likely to visit Brazil this year to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation

A day after speaking to the president of Brazil by phone, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that it was “very probable” that she would visit the South American country later this year.

At her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has invited her some four times to visit Brazil, Latin America’s most populous country and largest economy.

“Until now, I’ve told him no, but he’s been so persistent that it’s probable I’ll go to Brazil,” she told reporters.

Lula, as the Brazilian president is widely known, wrote on social media on Monday that he had spoken to Sheinbaum by phone. He said that his Mexican counterpart had accepted his invitation to visit Brazil, adding that her trip was expected to take place between June and July.

However, on Tuesday morning, Sheinbaum said that her visit would have to take place before June, as elections will be held in Brazil this year.

“They have an election this year and I understand [the electoral process] starts in June, something like that. So I would have to go before June because I can’t go … [during] the election,” she said.

Sheinbaum noted that Mexico has a longstanding relationship with Brazil, and highlighted that a Brazilian delegation that included the vice president and businesspeople came to Mexico last year. During their visit, Mexico and Brazil signed various agreements on agriculture, health and biofuels.

Sheinbaum said that the aim of the relationship with Brazil is not to sign a comprehensive free-trade agreement, as such a pact could “harm both countries.”

Instead, the two countries are focused on “complementary actions for our economies,” she said.

“… For example, we’re very interested in ethanol, and we’re working on that [with Brazil] and some other issues of interest for Mexico and … for [Brazil],” Sheinbaum said.

Brazil is the world’s second-largest producer of ethanol, which can be used for a range of purposes, including as a fuel and solvent. Most of the ethanol Brazil produces is made with sugarcane, of which the South American country is the world’s largest grower.

According to a U.K. government document, Brazil’s ethanol program has “not only reduced national dependence on imported energy,” but “also bolstered the economy, created jobs and diversified the country’s renewable energy portfolio.”

Mexico is aiming to reduce its reliance on imported energy, especially gasoline and natural gas.

In his social media post, Lula wrote that he and Sheinbaum on Monday discussed strengthening the economic relationship between Brazil and Mexico, particularly in the energy sector.

He also said he suggested to Sheinbaum that a business event be organized to bring together private sector representatives from both countries “to explore new business opportunities.”

Mexico and Brazil at a glance

