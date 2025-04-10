Thursday, April 10, 2025
HomePolitics
Politics

Who is Altagracia Gómez and why is President Sheinbaum thanking her?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Altagracia Gómez
Grabbing headlines for her style and poise, Altagracia Gómez has become an important part of President Claudia Sheinbaum's team. (Geocentenario)

Lawyer and businesswoman Altagracia Gómez Sierra, 32, is making a significant impact as one of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s key team members. As Coordinator of the Business Advisory Council for the Mexican government, she plays a crucial role in connecting the private sector with federal initiatives.

Gómez is vital to the success of President Sheinbaum’s economic vision, particularly through the ambitious Plan México, which seeks to position Mexico among the world’s largest economies. Before recent tariffs and protectionist policies took hold, Gómez Sierra championed nearshoring in critical sectors such as semiconductors, automobiles, and agribusiness. However, as global economic conditions shift, she faces new challenges.

Who is Altagracia Gómez Sierra, Coordinator of the Business Advisory Council?

One of her top priorities is addressing concerns within the private sector about the current economic environment while reassuring potential investors of Mexico’s competitive advantages. In an era of widespread tariffs, Gómez advocates for collaborating with nations that have trade agreements that allow certain goods to remain tariff-free.

Additionally, she is tasked with aligning private industry with President Sheinbaum’s goals by encouraging job creation, boosting local production and consumption, and supporting sectors affected by tariffs. Gómez must also work closely with government ministers and negotiators to strengthen ties with American counterparts.

The challenges are considerable, and the coming months will reveal how Gómez navigates these complexities. Her work presents a key opportunity to prove that public-private collaboration in Mexico is not only possible but essential for economic success, explains Mexico News Daily’s María Meléndez.

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Sheinbaum's Tuesday morning press conference on April 8, 2025

US drone strikes on cartels ‘wouldn’t resolve anything,’ says Sheinbaum: Tuesday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 7
The president also said on Tuesday that in Mexico, "there is no enforced disappearance [perpetrated] by the state," contradicting a recent statement by the United Nations' Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED).
President Sheinbaum smiles at the audience at her morning press conference

An ‘important time’ for Latin American unity: Monday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 2
President Sheinbaum also discussed Trump's recent social media posts and shared a few of her favorite bands.
President Claudia Sheinbaum stands at a podium in front of a banner showing a Mexican flag and the words "Conferencia del Pueblo"

Reciprocal tariffs and Mexico’s plans for food sovereignty: Friday’s mañanera recapped

MND Staff - 12
Food sovereignty, U.S. tariffs and her plans to meet up with a fellow presidenta were the topics of discussion at President Sheinbaum's Friday press conference.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC