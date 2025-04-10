Who is Altagracia Gómez and why is President Sheinbaum thanking her?

Lawyer and businesswoman Altagracia Gómez Sierra, 32, is making a significant impact as one of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s key team members. As Coordinator of the Business Advisory Council for the Mexican government, she plays a crucial role in connecting the private sector with federal initiatives.

Gómez is vital to the success of President Sheinbaum’s economic vision, particularly through the ambitious Plan México, which seeks to position Mexico among the world’s largest economies. Before recent tariffs and protectionist policies took hold, Gómez Sierra championed nearshoring in critical sectors such as semiconductors, automobiles, and agribusiness. However, as global economic conditions shift, she faces new challenges.

Who is Altagracia Gómez Sierra, Coordinator of the Business Advisory Council?

One of her top priorities is addressing concerns within the private sector about the current economic environment while reassuring potential investors of Mexico’s competitive advantages. In an era of widespread tariffs, Gómez advocates for collaborating with nations that have trade agreements that allow certain goods to remain tariff-free.

Additionally, she is tasked with aligning private industry with President Sheinbaum’s goals by encouraging job creation, boosting local production and consumption, and supporting sectors affected by tariffs. Gómez must also work closely with government ministers and negotiators to strengthen ties with American counterparts.

The challenges are considerable, and the coming months will reveal how Gómez navigates these complexities. Her work presents a key opportunity to prove that public-private collaboration in Mexico is not only possible but essential for economic success, explains Mexico News Daily’s María Meléndez.

