Saturday, December 20, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureMND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Artesanos

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Fashion, fashion, fashion. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum certainly has it in spades, as she’s just been named as one of the New York Times’ most stylish women of the year. Her clothing is usually made by local Mexican craftspeople from throughout the country and reflects Mexico’s long cultural history.

Thread your way through a history of Mexican clothing and learn Spanish as you go in our latest instalment of MND Tutor!



Let us know how you did!

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
RICHARD HART

British baker criticizes Mexican bread, and faces a predictable backlash

MND Staff - 11
Richard Hart, co-founder of Green Rhino bakery in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighborhood, found out the hard way about when blunt opinions are not appreciated.
Lake Chapala

The tragedy of Libertad, Lake Chapala’s luxury steamboat

MND Staff - 1
Could an act of sacrilege be to blame for the sinking of the steamboat Libertad in Lake Chapala in 1889, a tragedy that claimed 28 lives? The ship's ill-fated voyage has given rise to legends and lore.
Artisan and sculptor Jose Garcia Antonio of Oaxaca, Mexico, in his studio leans over a large piece of clay he is sculpting into the shape of a human figure. He's wearing a purple button down shirt and a traditional cloth sombrero.

How Oaxaca’s blind sculptor works with his inner eye

Ena Aguilar - 2
Artisan José García of Oaxaca's blindness hasn't stopped him from created becoming one of Oaxaca's most renowned ceramic sculptors.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC