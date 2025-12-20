MND Tutor | Artesanos

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Fashion, fashion, fashion. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum certainly has it in spades, as she’s just been named as one of the New York Times’ most stylish women of the year. Her clothing is usually made by local Mexican craftspeople from throughout the country and reflects Mexico’s long cultural history.

Thread your way through a history of Mexican clothing and learn Spanish as you go in our latest instalment of MND Tutor!