NYT names Sheinbaum among the most stylish people of 2025

The New York Times included President Claudia Sheinbaum in its list of the Most Stylish People of 2025, a cohort of 67 influential figures in fashion and style worldwide.

The recognition highlights how, as president of Mexico, Sheinbaum has used her clothing as an extension of her political and cultural agenda.

Sheinbaum established her distinctive style from the very first day she took office, wearing a floral dress designed by Oaxaca-born embroiderer Claudia Vásquez Aquino on Inauguration Day.

Whether meeting with foreign heads of state, consulting with leaders across different sectors, or on tours around the country, Sheinbaum shows a preference for modern silhouettes that incorporate motifs from Mexico’s rich Indigenous textile heritage.

In its mention of Sheinbaum, the NYT emphasized that she has taken action against major brands that replicate or imitate artisans’ work without acknowledging or adequately compensating them, thereby linking her aesthetic to a stance in defense of cultural property.

“In her first year in office, the president of Mexico has drawn attention to the country’s Indigenous fashion by wearing embroidered clothing and cracking down on big brands that knock off local artisans,” the NYT said.

Earlier this year, Mexican officials condemned the sportswear brand Adidas for committing cultural appropriation with the launch of the Oaxaca Slip-On, a locally inspired sandal that was made without the participation of the originating community.

“Big companies often take products, ideas and designs from Indigenous communities,” Sheinbaum said in response to the controversy. “We are looking at the legal part to be able to support them.”

Afterwards, Adidas and the shoe’s designer, Willy Chavarria, issued public apologies, and Karen Vianey González Vargas, legal and compliance director for Adidas Mexico, agreed to meet with the governor of Oaxaca to discuss the issue and repair the damage.

Who else is on the list?

Other trendsetters linked to politics included Melania Trump, who was chosen by the NYT due to her “habit of wearing striking hats that protect her face when making statements,” and Pope Leo XIV, who made the list after he wore a Chicago White Sox baseball cap with his papal garment.

Mexico News Daily