Adidas and Willy Chavarria apologize for Oaxaca sandal design appropriation 

Global athletic brand Adidas and fashion designer Willy Chavarria have issued public apologies after intense criticism from Mexican officials and Indigenous artisans over the Oaxaca Slip-On, a shoe inspired by huaraches (sandals) but produced without involvement from the originating community.

The controversy erupted last week after the shoe’s release, with state authorities in Oaxaca and federal officials in Mexico City condemning Adidas for what they call cultural appropriation of the traditional Mexican sandals, known for their intricate craftsmanship by Indigenous Zapotec communities.

A propósito de la polémica con #Adidas, admiré el trabajo de los artesanos oaxaqueños de Villa Hidalgo #Yalálag en la elaboración ancestral de huaraches. pic.twitter.com/5zhNY1bMoe — Zona Roja Oaxaca (@ZonaRoja_Oaxaca) August 9, 2025

The shoes feature thin leather straps braided in a style similar to huaraches, but with a chunky, sports sole rather than flat leather.

The shoes were reportedly produced in China without consultation or credit to the Sierra Norte community of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag, where artisans handcraft only a few pairs of huaraches a day.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum talked about the issue at her Friday news conference last week.

“Big companies often take products, ideas and designs from Indigenous communities,” she said. “We are looking at the legal part to be able to support them.”

Chavarria, a prominent Chicano designer raised among Mexican migrants in California’s San Joaquin Valley, addressed the backlash in a written apology:

“I am deeply sorry that the shoe was appropriated in this design and not developed in direct and meaningful partnership with the Oaxacan community,” he wrote. “This falls short of the respect and collaborative approach that Oaxaca, the Zapotec community of Villa Hidalgo Yalálag, and its people deserve. I know love is not just given — it is earned through action.”

Oaxaca’s state government and Mexico’s Culture and Arts Ministry (Seculta) had called for an immediate halt to sales and a formal dialogue “to reach an agreement to redress grievances with the Yalálag community.”

In a statement, Adidas said it “recognizes and values the cultural richness of Mexico’s Indigenous communities and the meaning of their artisanal heritage,” and expressed willingness to work with local authorities on “restitution to the people who were plagiarised.”

Promotional images reportedly have been removed from official websites and social media accounts.

Meanwhile, discussions are said to be continuing between Adidas and Oaxacan officials on compensation and next steps regarding the disputed footwear.

With reports from El Financiero, Sin Embargo, BBC.com and Reuters