MND Tutor | Colores

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

If there’s one thing that everyone knows about Mexico, it’s that colors are everywhere. Red, blue, yellow, green, purple and orange in every hue, there’s a feast for the eyes at every turn. The stories behind these colors are just as rich and interesting as the colors themselves, and Mexico News Daily’s Bethany Platanella took a look at some of the most fascinating.

Guadalajara

How Guadalajara became a global city

John Pint - 0
The Manila Galleon Trade was the first trade route to connect Asia and the Americas. It brought wondrous new things to Mexico and along the way turned Guadalajara into a global city.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: November 29th

MND Plus - 0
Tecate, transport and travel guides: Have you been paying attention to the headlines this week?
Piracy in Los Cabos

Looting at Land’s End: The history of pirates in Los Cabos

Chris Sands - 0
Los Cabos was a haven for pirates for over 300 years ago, a legacy that lives on today in the pirate ships which treat tourists to sword fights and other attractions.
