MND Tutor | El fin del mundo

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed the earth. The reign of these magnificent (and terrifying) creatures came to an abrupt end when a meteorite smashed into the Earth, causing an enormous mass extinction event that almost entirely ended life on the planet. The story of how we discovered these events took place on the other side of the world, in Scandinavia. There that scientists realised the meteorite had struck Mexico. Bob Pateman explains how the scientific community made this incredible discovery.


MND Tutor | Traditions

MND Plus - 1
Fight a jaguar for rain and marry a caiman for peace, Mexico's wonderful world of traditions takes the spotlight this week as we learn Spanish together.
