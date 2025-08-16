MND Tutor | Korean immigrants

Saturday, August 16, 2025
Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Mexico City is a melting pot of cultures, on a par with London, New York or Singapore. It’s  no suprise then, that the capital has a thriving Korean community. In 1905, over 1,000 Koreans migrated to Mexico for farm work, facing harsh labor and broken promises. Blending with Maya communities, their traditions faded over generations. Known as Aenikkaeng, descendants are now reviving Korean heritage and identity, while the story of this unique diaspora slowly gains attention in modern Mexico

Learn about their story and history in Mexico, as you take this week’s subscriber-exclusive Spanish lesson.



Let us know how you did!

