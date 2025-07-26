No menu items!
Saturday, July 26, 2025
No menu items!
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusMND TutorQuizzes

MND Tutor | Puebla

MND Plus
By MND Plus
0

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

The city of Puebla is one of Mexico’s most historic. A major centre for both Indigenous cultures and the Spanish colonial rulers, it has played a major role in Mexico’s food, culture and art over several centuries.

Bethany Platanella recently visited the city and shared some of the interesting facts that she learnt during her stay.


 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
News quiz

The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 26th

MND Plus - 0
Motorbikes, Mayans and Margaritas: have you been paying attention to the news this week?
A painting of Mexica people in Tenochtitlán

5 Mexica customs you’ve adopted if you live in Mexico City (and you haven’t even noticed)

MND Staff - 3
If you've visited the capital for any time at all, you absolutely do these Indigenous things. Thanks Moctezuma!
bricks in a warehouse

Authorities bust extortion ring controlling farming, construction and even package delivery

MND Staff - 1
The operation deployed 2,866 personnel and 698 vehicles and spanned 14 municipalities in México state, including Valle de Bravo, Malinalco, Ixtapan de la Sal and Texcaltitlán.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC