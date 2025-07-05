Saturday, July 5, 2025
MND Tutor | Pueblos

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Mexico is full of wonderful towns and villages. The very best of these are officially awarded the title of pueblo mágico or magic town. These places offer something very special — whether art, culture, history or architecture, which separates them from the rest of Mexico.

Mexico News Daily’s Louisa Rogers is on a mission to visit as many of these towns as she can. She shares some of her favorites with readers. Read along in Spanish to learn about her choices and improve your Spanish as you go!


News quiz

The MND Quiz of the Week: July 5th

Floods, football and fiscal responsibility: Have you been following the news in Mexico this week?

MND Tutor | Tianguis

In the latest edition of our subscriber-exclusive Spanish series, we learn about the words you'll need when you visit the local market.
The MND Quiz of the Week: June 28th

Gigs, gays and geriatrics, have you been paying attention to the headlines this week?
