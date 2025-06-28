Saturday, June 28, 2025
MND Tutor | Tianguis

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events and daily life… What better way to learn Spanish?

Anyone who has been to Mexico before knows that the country is famous for its vibrant markets, selling everything from vintage furniture to fresh produce. Shopping here is a delight and has been an important part of Mexican culture for centuries.

Mexico News Daily’s Andrea Fischer explains why she still chooses to shop the traditional way, even in a world of Walmarts and express deliveries.


