MND Tutor | Trenes

Welcome to MND Tutor! This interactive learning tool is designed to help you improve your Spanish by exploring real news articles from Mexico News Daily. Instead of just memorizing vocabulary lists or grammar rules, you’ll dive into authentic stories about Mexican culture, current events, and daily

Mexico has gone all in on the rail revolution in recent years. One of the key new lines has been the creation of the Interoceanic Train (CIIT), between Oaxaca and Veracruz. This railways has seen the revival of old operating lines, using engines and railcars brought in from abroad.

The most recognizable new face on the railway is the British Rail Class 43, which was once the most famous train in the United Kingdom. But how did an icon of modernity, progress and innovation end up in the mountains of Oaxaca?

As ever, our education Spanish series has the details.



A vintage black-and-white photograph from the Porfiriato era, featuring Mexican campesinos in white and with straw hats and an elderly woman carrying a large ceramic cistern in front of a Ferrocarril Central Mexicano steam locomotive at a rural station in Mexico during the nation's Porfiriato era, which followed Porfirio Díaz's rise to power under the Plan of Tuxtepec.

Mexico’s longest dictatorship in history began 150 years ago today

Diego Levin - 0
The nearly 40-year rule of Porfirio Díaz shaped modern Mexico. The Porfiriato would begin with the Tuxtepec Revolution, launched on this day in 1876.
Café Tacvba frontman Rubén Albarrán on stage in a red suit jacket

Café Tacvba frontman rips Trump and calls for a boycott of Spotify

MND Staff - 0
One of Mexico's most iconic rock bands wants its music off the world's biggest streaming portal, citing its ads for ICE and investments in the weapons industry.
David Alfaro Siqueiros

Made in Mexico: David Alfaro Siqueiros

María Meléndez - 3
David Alfaro Siqueiros stands as one of the legends of the Mexican Muralism movement, but his commitment to political activism was every bit as important to him as his art.
