MND Tutor | Trenes

Mexico has gone all in on the rail revolution in recent years. One of the key new lines has been the creation of the Interoceanic Train (CIIT), between Oaxaca and Veracruz. This railways has seen the revival of old operating lines, using engines and railcars brought in from abroad.

The most recognizable new face on the railway is the British Rail Class 43, which was once the most famous train in the United Kingdom. But how did an icon of modernity, progress and innovation end up in the mountains of Oaxaca?

As ever, our education Spanish series has the details.