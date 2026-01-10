Let us know how you did!
MND Tutor | Trenes
Mexico’s longest dictatorship in history began 150 years ago today
The nearly 40-year rule of Porfirio Díaz shaped modern Mexico. The Porfiriato would begin with the Tuxtepec Revolution, launched on this day in 1876.
Café Tacvba frontman rips Trump and calls for a boycott of Spotify
One of Mexico's most iconic rock bands wants its music off the world's biggest streaming portal, citing its ads for ICE and investments in the weapons industry.
Made in Mexico: David Alfaro Siqueiros
David Alfaro Siqueiros stands as one of the legends of the Mexican Muralism movement, but his commitment to political activism was every bit as important to him as his art.
