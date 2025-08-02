Saturday, August 2, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: August 2nd

By MND Plus
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Puerto Vallarta was voted the third safest city in Mexico this week. Which city came out on top?
A street in Puerto Vallarta's Zona Romantica

Mexico has bagged 4 silver medals at the World Aquatic Championships. What for?
two swimmers holding medals

Warner Brothers have unveiled a new Batman movie. Where is it set?

Mexico was wet during June — but how wet?
A man with an umbrella rides a bicycle in the rain in Mexico City

Tech giant Nvidia is partnering with the Mexican government. What will they produce together?
man at mike in front of Nvidia sign

Ports across Mexico's Pacific coast were closed earlier this week. Why?
Cargo shipping containers

Which auto manufacturer announced the closure of their Cuernavaca plant?
The Mexican auto parts industry

Which Mexican city announced a new cable car network?
Cablebús cabins carry passengers over Mexico City.

Spanish energy firm Iberdrola has annouced it will depart the Mexican market. Who has it sold to?
Modern windmills along a mountainous backdrop in Oaxaca, Mexico

Noted Mexican photographer Rodrigo Moya, who famously shot portraits of Che Guevara, died this week. In which country was he born?
couple at an art exhibit

