The MND News Quiz of the Week: February 1st

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Under pressure from the United States, Pemex canceled its scheduled oil shipment to which nation?
Pemex signs

Which Mexican state recently increased its tourist tax to fund environmental protection?
La Paz coastline

More Mexicans are visiting which Asian nation in record numbers, according to that country's government?
AICM

Which Mexican director made headlines this week in Park City, Utah, by singing with mariachis at a pre-Sundance party given by Netflix?
Netflix logo

Which U.S. agency did the Wall Street Journal report was in Mexico to arrest Canadian suspect Ryan Wedding despite a foreign agent ban?

Which major retailer in Mexico is using the popular online game Fortnite to recruit new software developers?

Which service did ridesharing giant Uber recently reintroduce to parts of CDMX in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ?
Uber app in cell phone

To whom did President Sheinbaum write a letter this week, asking that K-pop band BTS come to Mexico more frequently?
K-pop fan selling candy

Which Mexican cabinet official has been in Washington D.C. this week to begin USMCA trade agreement talks?
Flags of United States, Mexico, Canada flying together, concept of new NAFTA agreement now known as USMCA in the U.S., CUSMA in Canada or T-MEC in Mexico.

INEGI and the nation's restaurant industry predict Mexicans will consume 40 million servings of which traditional dish this coming Monday?
molletes

