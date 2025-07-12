Saturday, July 12, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 13th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Mexico beat the United States in soccer's CONCACAF Gold Cup final this week. How many titles have they won?
Mexico have now won the Gold Cup 10 times. The U.S. has won seven finals and Canada one.

Hundreds turned out at a protest in Mexico City last week. What were they protesting?
Anti-gentrification protest Mexico City

Which Mexican city was named "Best Small City in the World" by Travel + Leisure Magazine?
A narrow street in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico

An American citizen identified only as "James" was arrested in México state earlier this week. Why?

Mexico's Isaac Hernández made his debut in New York this week. What was he doing?
New York City

Which European nation has invested US $3.7 billion in Mexico so far in 2025?
Ebrard FDI

Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch caused a minor diplomatic incident this week by revealing an intercepted drug trafficking aircraft took off from which country?
A small plane flies over the ocean

The Mexican government has announced plans to build new airports in 5 new cities across the country. Which one of these is not one of the proposed sites?
View of a plane landing at Aeropuerto San Felipe, Mexicali, Mexico.

The Mexican government has unveiled a new sweet treat as part of public health measures to control obesity in the country. What is it?
Could be a dietary issue here.

What book is President Claudia Sheinbaum currently reading?
President Sheinbaum at the podium of her morning press conference

