The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 13th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
Get informed, stay smart.
Are you ready? Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!
Mexico beat the United States in soccer's CONCACAF Gold Cup final this week. How many titles have they won?
Hundreds turned out at a protest in Mexico City last week. What were they protesting?
Which Mexican city was named "Best Small City in the World" by Travel + Leisure Magazine?
An American citizen identified only as "James" was arrested in México state earlier this week. Why?
Mexico's Isaac Hernández made his debut in New York this week. What was he doing?
Which European nation has invested US $3.7 billion in Mexico so far in 2025?
Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch caused a minor diplomatic incident this week by revealing an intercepted drug trafficking aircraft took off from which country?
The Mexican government has announced plans to build new airports in 5 new cities across the country. Which one of these is not one of the proposed sites?
The Mexican government has unveiled a new sweet treat as part of public health measures to control obesity in the country. What is it?
What book is President Claudia Sheinbaum currently reading?