Saturday, July 26, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: July 26th

By MND Plus
What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

The United States' government has announced plans to restrict Mexican airline access in the U.S. Why?
Delta Airlines

What major cultural festival began in Oaxaca this week?
Oaxacan women dancing

After a wet 2025, 7 of Guanajuato's 8 dams are looking full. But how full are they?
An aerial shot of a dam in Rosario, Sinaloa, in Mexico

The city of Tijuana has set a new Guinness World Record. What for?
A welcome sign to Tijuana, Mexico

Which South American nation has opened it's markets to Mexican avocados?
A man opening an avocado with a knife

Mexico City is cracking down on what form of transport after a recent fatal accident?

Despite inflation dropping in July, which fruit or vegetable saw the highest price increases of 14.44% during this period?
An open air market in a Spanish-speaking country where a wide variety of fruits and vegetables are on display with their prices. In the foreground, an old-fashioned hanging scale for food items can be seen.

The Maya Train network is undergoing a series of upgrades. Why?
Front car of a Maya Train convoy in the Palenque station

Which Mexican port was once the center of a major global trade network?
The ARM Guadalupe

A new report has revealed Mexico's most unsafe city, according to residents. Which is it?
Guardia Nacional patrol in Sinaloa

