Saturday, June 14, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 14th

By MND Plus
What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

Which motor racing series unveiled a new Mexico City race this week?
Autodromo Hermandos Rodríguez

The CNTE Teacher's Union has left the National Palace after weeks of protest. How many days did they spend in the square?

...and where have they gone now?
Protesters hold signs at Ek Balam

More than 1000 Mexico City residents gathered in the Benito Juárez district to support Laureano. Who is he?
Drawings and signage in support of "Laureano" surround the construction area in the neighborhood of Tlacoquemecatl, Mexico City.

Wildlife protection authorities seized 2 tonnes of illegal shark fins in which city?
Navy and Profepa authorities inspect bags of dried shark fins in Ensenada, Baja California

Who are Osita, Cachimba and Pintorín, three names that made the news earlier this week?

Mexico City's Michelin star Taquería El Califa is considering opening a new restaurant in which city?
Mexico City residents standing and sitting at a temporary taco stand while waiting for employees to fill their tacos with cooked items in buffet trays.

Why is Mexico City's main plaza called a "Zocaló"?

Brewery giant Heineken is set to build a $3bn plant in which state?
Heinekken sign

The Mexican government unveiled a huge new support program for deported migrants earlier this year. Why isn't it working?

