The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 14th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
Get informed, stay smart.
Are you ready? Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!
Which motor racing series unveiled a new Mexico City race this week?
The CNTE Teacher's Union has left the National Palace after weeks of protest. How many days did they spend in the square?
...and where have they gone now?
More than 1000 Mexico City residents gathered in the Benito Juárez district to support Laureano. Who is he?
Wildlife protection authorities seized 2 tonnes of illegal shark fins in which city?
Who are Osita, Cachimba and Pintorín, three names that made the news earlier this week?
Mexico City's Michelin star Taquería El Califa is considering opening a new restaurant in which city?
Why is Mexico City's main plaza called a "Zocaló"?
Brewery giant Heineken is set to build a $3bn plant in which state?
The Mexican government unveiled a huge new support program for deported migrants earlier this year. Why isn't it working?