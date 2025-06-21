The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 21st

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
Get informed, stay smart.
Are you ready? Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!
U.S. protestors marched in cities across Mexico this week. Why?
How many Mexicans have been deported from the U.S. this year?
Courts in Jalisco are reportedly considering what drastic measures to reduce judicial backlogs?
Residents in Tabasco state are opposing the opening of what?
The Mexican congress has passed a law this week guaranteeing workers the right to do what?
Beloved pharmacy chain Dr. Simi has announced a brand new service this week. What is it?
Despite the best efforts of the local archbishop, which controversial rocker will play a concert in San Luis Potosí?
What was the name of the Category 3 Hurricane that hit Oaxaca this week?
A new sculpture commemorating Mexicans searching for their missing children was unveiled this week. In which country is it located?
The city of Cozumel is considering opening what new infrastructure?