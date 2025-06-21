Saturday, June 21, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 21st

MND Staff
By MND Staff
What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

U.S. protestors marched in cities across Mexico this week. Why?
Guadalajara No Kings

How many Mexicans have been deported from the U.S. this year?

Courts in Jalisco are reportedly considering what drastic measures to reduce judicial backlogs?
A still from the NBC series Law and Order showing the show's character, Prosecutor Jack Mc Coy, questioning a person in court in the witness box.

Residents in Tabasco state are opposing the opening of what?
Street view of Calle Juárez (Villahermosa, Tabasco)

The Mexican congress has passed a law this week guaranteeing workers the right to do what?
Former presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Maynez speaks to a worker at an Oxxo in Toluca, México state, about the new Chair Law.

Beloved pharmacy chain Dr. Simi has announced a brand new service this week. What is it?
A troupe of Dr. Simis promote Mexico's largest drug store.

Despite the best efforts of the local archbishop, which controversial rocker will play a concert in San Luis Potosí?
A landmark of San Luis Potosí

What was the name of the Category 3 Hurricane that hit Oaxaca this week?
Heavy waves hit a rocky urban coastline at night in Oaxaca

A new sculpture commemorating Mexicans searching for their missing children was unveiled this week. In which country is it located?
Pesrons sitting around a tall statue

The city of Cozumel is considering opening what new infrastructure?

