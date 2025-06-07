Saturday, June 7, 2025
HomeQuizzes
Quizzes

The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 7th

MND Podcasts
By MND Podcasts
0
News quiz
(Mexico News Daily)

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

The city of Mazatlán has set a new Guinness world record. What for?

Mexico has two new Michelin starred restaurants in the 2025 guide. Which state are they located in?
A plate of food at Vitea, Puerto Vallarta Malecón

The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against which industry?
The facade of the US Supreme Court

A proposed new rail network will run from Mexico across Central America. In which country will it end?
A photo of the maya train is presented

Which state is facing record levels of sargassum seaweed on its beaches this summer?
Bucket loader carries a load of sargassum steps away from a woman in a bathing suit standing in ankle-deep water on a Playa del Carmen beach with her phone in hand.

President Sheinbaum has this week claimed Mexico should take credit for what U.S. phenomenon?
Sheinbaum at her morning press conference

The state of Jalisco has proposed the banning of what in its schools?
The school year in Mexico runs from Aug. 26, 2024 to July 16, 2025.

The U.S. government has announced new tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminium. How much will importers now be taxed?
Steel tubes, probably produced in Mexico

Mexico held it's first ever judicial elections this week. What was the turnout from voters?
AMLO voting in Mexico's judicial elections

Authorities in Baja California are struggling to stop illegal incursion into protected marine zones by what?

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC