The MND News Quiz of the Week: June 7th

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.
Get informed, stay smart.
Are you ready? Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!
The city of Mazatlán has set a new Guinness world record. What for?
Mexico has two new Michelin starred restaurants in the 2025 guide. Which state are they located in?
The U.S. Supreme Court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against which industry?
A proposed new rail network will run from Mexico across Central America. In which country will it end?
Which state is facing record levels of sargassum seaweed on its beaches this summer?
President Sheinbaum has this week claimed Mexico should take credit for what U.S. phenomenon?
The state of Jalisco has proposed the banning of what in its schools?
The U.S. government has announced new tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminium. How much will importers now be taxed?
Mexico held it's first ever judicial elections this week. What was the turnout from voters?
Authorities in Baja California are struggling to stop illegal incursion into protected marine zones by what?