Saturday, September 27, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the Week: September 27th

A Mexican student has invented a medical device that can detect what?
Alejandro Aguilar, winner of the James Dyson 2025 National Award

Nearly 1 in 5 flyers between Mexico and the United States book their trip with which airline?
A plane on the runway of Tepic airport in Nayarit

Activists in Mexico City scaled a 100 meter monument. What were they protesting?
Greenpeace banner hanging from Estela de Luz that says "La Selva Maya Grita!"

An Indigenous language educator in Chiapas has found a novel way to teach new students. What is he doing?
Andrés ta Chikinib

Mexico's stall at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid will include what feature?
Mexican embassy in Spain

Which large-scale infrastructure project took 3rd place at the International Project Excellence Awards this week?
AMLO at Olmeca 2024

Tech firm Intretech has opened a brand new US $60 million facility in Mexico. Where?
Intretech serves the automotive, medical, energy and consumer technology sectors.

A Veracruz lawmaker has suggest what novel way to advertise the country's coffee production?
A close-up of a hand dropping roasted coffee beans onto a large pile on a conveyor belt, with other workers in the background, inside a coffee processing facility in Boquete, Panama.

Durango's "Los Yuma Project" are creating new forms of electronic music using what unlikely instrument?
musical mushrooms durango

Mexico's new FIFA 2026 World Cup mascot was unveiled earlier this week. Who is he?
An aerial view of Banorte Stadium in Mexico City, formerly known as Estadio Azteca

