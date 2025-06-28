Saturday, June 28, 2025
The MND Quiz of the Week: June 28th

Which Mexican stadium was recently named "best concert venue in the world"?
Taylor Swift singing

5000 people gathered in Mexico City's Zocaló last weekend to create what?
Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico City zócalo

The Mexican Senate has unanimously voted to ban what from the country?
PAN Senator Lilly Téllez made her case during the senate vote to authorize the arrival of 10 U.S. soldiers to provide training to Mexican marines.

Ford is celebrating a milestone in Mexico this year. What is it?
Ford manufacturing plant entrance in Irapuato, showing the Ford logo and a sign saying Planta de Transmissiones Irapuato.

Which Hollywood director is currently in Mexico City to promote his new "Labyrinth" exhibition?
Tim Burton's "The Labyrinth" is an immersive installation with 28 themed rooms where visitors can view over 200 of the director’s original works.

President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated her birthday this week. How old is she?
At the end of her press conference, Sheinbaum shared cake with the scores of reporters and other people in attendance

A new bridge is set to open at which U.S.-Mexico border crossing?
A stretch of Mexican highway with tractor trailer trucks and cars passing underneath an underpass on the Zaragoza-Ysleta international bridge in Ciudad Juárez.

Which Mexican city is celebrating it's annual carnival this week?
A carnival queen dances in an elaborate starfish costume

Mexican open water swimmer David Olvera has just set a new Guinness World Record. What for?
A pint of Guinness

Which Mexican bank has this week been accused of money laundering by the United States?
Hand taking Mexican money out of a wallet

