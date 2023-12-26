Tuesday, December 26, 2023
2023 roundup of interior designers in Mexico

Camila Sánchez Bolaño
By Camila Sánchez Bolaño
Project by RA diseño+arquitectura.

This year Mexico News Daily presented some interior designers who are creative, innovative and positioning themselves and their businesses all over Mexico.

Here is a list of our top three designers who you need to check out for your 2024 interior renovation project. 

Héctor Esrawe: a Mexico City based industrial designer that fuses furniture, interior architecture and museography into his design. (Alejandro Ramírez Orozco)

Héctor Esrawe, the Mexican designer you need to watch

Héctor Esrawe is a Mexico City-based industrial designer who fuses different trades into his designs. His products range from furniture to interior architecture and museography, all created under a multidisciplinary dialogue that he has passed on to his design studio – Esrawe Estudio. 

Design that transcends time: Meet Karima Dipp

Karima Dipp Atemporal design
(Courtesy: Karima Dipp)

Karima Dipp has opened three design store locations in San Miguel de Allende under the name Atemporal. This embodies Dipp’s approach, focusing on “all that is eternal and transcends time” when working on the design of a home interior. Karima’s work is celebrated for crossing cultural boundaries by collaborating with a diversity of artists, integrating design elements from Asia, Europe and Latin America.

An international business that flourishes in Mexico

Jeffry Weisman and Andrew Fisher of Fisher Weisman never expected Mexico to ignite their artistic and business pursuits to the level they have reached. Discover their inspirational expat story and work in our expanded video coverage, with an inside look into their exotic design world.

Fisher Weisman gallery space, showcasing design, Andrew’s fine art and jewelry (Courtesy: Erik Zavala)

Two sisters are shooting to stardom in the construction and design industry

RA diseño+arquitectura, founded by sisters Paola and Karla Rodríguez Arango, has gained recognition and industry accolades, having completed around 180 projects consisting of homes and apartments, restaurants, spas and other commercial projects for both Mexicans and foreigners.

Project Acapulco by RA diseño+arquitectura. (Courtesy)

Their work has expanded from Mexico City to Puebla, Cuernavaca, Valle de Bravo, Toluca, Acapulco, Querétaro, Morelia, San Miguel de Allende, León, Guadalajara, Mérida, Tulúm, Puerto Escondido and San Luis Potosí, and always reflects the regional environment, culture and work of the local artisans.

But how did this story of female success in a male-dominated environment begin?  

