Meet the new generation of Mexico’s rising-star architects

By Ana Paula De la Torre
Mexican architect Fernanda Canales sitting at a luxurious wood table with small, glass water pitchers and a wine glass half filled with water.
One of Mexico's most internationally recognized architects of the moment is Fernanda Canales, part of a movement of younger Mexican architects who favor natural materials and pay attention to how a space fits into its environment and how it will be used. (Wikimedia Commons)

Mexico has always been rich in architecture. In the last century, this country gave to the world remarkable talents such as Luis Barragán, Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, Teodoro González de León, Abraham Zabludovsky and Mario Pani.

And over the past 15 years, outstanding minds like Tatiana Bilbao, Frida Escobedo, Alberto Kalach and Mauricio Rocha Iturbide have also contributed their unique expertise to the Mexican and international architectural scene. Now, a new generation of young architects is emerging with exciting ideas.

An outdoor photo of an infinity pool made with cantera stone. In the distance are a stone wall and a scrubby landscape with small mountains in the background.
Many younger Mexican architects are interested in building with more natural materials and taking into context a project’s surrounding environment, as well as the people who will engage with the space. (Gabriela Etchegaray)

Movements such as the transformation of traditional houses into modern spaces and the resurgence of Brutalism have placed Mexican architecture in a remarkable position. New talents are establishing their creative studios, earning significant global awards and prompting reflections on the role and function of architecture.

So here we share a selection of some of Mexico’s rising-star architects, who inspire with their talent and fresh perspectives. 

Fernanda Canales

Recognized for her personal approach to architecture, Fernanda Canales is also a prolific architecture theorist and critic. She has published significant works, including “Architecture in Mexico 1900-2010: The Construction of Modernity” and “100×100+: Architects of the 20th Century in Mexico.”

She considers herself a “space activist,” believing that spaces should enhance living conditions and foster connections with others and the environment. In 2021, Canales was recognized by the New York Times as one of 10 women worldwide changing the landscape of leadership.

Among her notable projects are the Elena Garro Cultural Center in Mexico City and the UDG Performing Arts Center, created in collaboration with the Mexico City architecture firm Arquitectura 911sc and with architect Alejandro Hernández in Guadalajara. Canales has received prestigious awards, including the Dorfman Award by the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Two middle-aged Mexican male architects standing in a well-lit studio by a window, posing for a publicity photo.
From left to right, Pavel Escobedo and Andrés Solíz. (Escobedo Soliz.net)

Andrés Soliz and Pavel Escobedo 

Pavel Escobedo (1988) and Andrés Solíz (1990) founded the Escobedo Solíz studio in 2016. These young architects possess an exceptional vision for architecture, deeply attuned to the sociocultural context and the memory embedded in their projects, making their work both profound and socially responsible. 

Their architectural firm has garnered numerous awards, including the Holcim Awards for Sustainable Architecture (2014), the MoMA Young Architects Program (2016), Emerging Voices 2020 from the Architectural League of New York and the Fritz Hoeger Prize Grand Prix award in 2020.

Their work has been showcased at prestigious venues, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the MAXXI Museum in Rome and the Venice Architecture Biennale. 

Notable projects include the Casa Nogal in México state, designed with a low budget to reflect the realities of many Mexican families, and Casa Nakasone, built using common and economical materials to create a beautiful home on the outskirts of Mexico City.

Mexican architect Gabriela Carillo posing for a black and white publicity photo in half-profile.
Architect Gabriela Carillo’s designs pay close attention to a space’s social context and its environment. (gabrielacarillo.mx)

Gabriela Carrillo

This talented architect began her career in 2011 at the renowned Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha. Her outstanding contributions led to her becoming a partner in 2011, at which point the firm was renamed Taller Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo.

She currently leads Taller Gabriela Carrillo and has received significant accolades, including the Dorfman Prize and the International Women in Architecture Award in 2017.

Her designs are characterized by a keen sensitivity to context and environment, with notable works including the San Pablo Cultural Center (2013) in Oaxaca, the School of Plastic Arts of Oaxaca (2009) and the Library for the Blind and Visually Impaired of the Citadel (2013).

Héctor Barroso 

Héctor Barroso is also known for his desire to integrate his designs with the surrounding environment, considering elements like surrounding vegetation, soil composition and geographic features.

He places great importance on air as a fundamental element of architecture, viewing it as a force that shapes structures, making voids integral to his designs. Since 2010, he has led Taller Héctor Barroso, whose style reflects the minimalism of Japan and the elegance of the desert. 

Mexican architect Hector Barroso posing for a publicity photo in a shadowy room. He is staring into the camera with his arms crossed, dressed all in black.
Hector Barroso sees air as a fundamental element of architecture, shaping structures. (Alta Habitat)

His awards include the Silver Medal from the Colegio de Arquitectos de la Ciudad de México and the Sociedad de Arquitectos Mexicanos (CAM-SAM), as well as the Gold Medal from the Segunda Bienal de Jóvenes Arquitectos organized by the Federación de Colegios de Arquitectos de la República Mexicana.

Among his projects are the Salara Residences in Pescadero, Baja California Sur and the Los Helechos housing project in Valle de Bravo in México state.

Gabriela Etchegaray

Acclaimed architect Gabriela Etchegaray is remarkably versatile, designing everything from buildings to jewelry. She is also a critic and curator, viewing architecture as a social and artistic tool that creates experiences within buildings, landscapes, and cities.

Etchegaray has collaborated with notable architects such as Mauricio Rocha and Michel Rojkind and in 2011, cofounded the art and architecture studio Ambrosi|Etchegaray with Jorge Ambrosi. She is also part of the AMET studio, which focuses on real estate projects that engage in dialogue with their surroundings and promote urban development. 

Among her accolades are the Moira Gemmill Award for Emerging Architecture from the Women in Architecture Awards and the Emerging Voices award in 2015 from the Architectural League of New York for Ambrosi|Etchegaray.

Mexican architect Gabriela Etchegaray speaking at an event. She's sitting at a table with a microphone nearby.
Among Mexico City architect Gabriela Etchegaray’s views is that architectural projects create experiences for people engaging with them. (Wikimedia Commons)

Notable projects include the Edificio IT apartment building in Mexico City’s Hipódromo neighborhood, the EM house, a private residence in Querétaro, the pavilion for the Friendly Cultures Fair in 2016, the Antonio Sola apartment complex in Mexico City’s Condesa neighborhood, and the Milagrito Industrial Palenque in Oaxaca, an outdoor facility for making traditional tequila.

Carlos Faci and Marina Leboreiro

Architects Carlos Faci and Marina Leboreiro’s Faci Leboreiro Studio, founded in 2011, is an architecture and interior design studio focused on creating sensory experiences through meticulous space design.

Their project, Estudio Basalto, characterized by the use of basalt stone, oak wood, and marble, won the Grand Prix du Design in Québec, Canada. They have also earned awards such as Mexico’s PRISMA award for interior design and the DNA (Paris Design Awards), the latter of which also recognized their Estudio Basalto project. 

Other notable projects include Zeru restaurant in Miami, the 2024 Cesantoni pavilion at the Obra Blanca Expo in Mexico City, and the lobby bar at the Presidente InterContinental hotel in Mexico City’s Polanco neighborhood.

Mexican architects Marina Leboreiro and Carlos Faci posing against a dark wall for a publicity photo. They are both wearing black clothing and are in shadowy light.
Marina Leboreiro and Carlos Faci are interested in how architecture provides sensory experiences. (facileboreiro.com)

For Faci and Laboreiro, architecture is defined as the spaces carried in the soul, and they describe their style as contemporary, warm and timeless.

Mariana Ordóñez and Jesica Amescua

This duo views architecture as “a collaborative, living, open and constantly evolving social process that allows inhabitants to express their ideas, needs and aspirations, always recognizing them as the center of projects and decision-making.”

At their Mexico City architectural firm Comunal, their approach emphasizes functional, formal and aesthetically appropriate designs that resonate with the essence of a place and the culture and the people surrounding it. 

Their accolades include a 2020 honorable mention in the Oscar Niemeyer Award for Latin American Architecture and recognition at the AR Emerging Architecture Awards (AREA) in London.

Mariana Ordóñez and Jesica Amescua sitting in executive desk chairs side by side posing for the camera in a completely white room with no features in the background
Mariana Ordóñez and Jesica Amescua emphasize functional designs that resonate with the place where a structure exists, as well as with the culture and the people there. (National Museum of Architecture)

One of their most recognized projects is Social Housing Production: Exercise 01, a communal home in a rural community in Oaxaca built using underutilized natural resources such as bamboo, wood and stone — and credited on their website as being built by the firm and the community of Tepetzintan. They also designed the Bachillerato Rural Digital School in Tepetzintan, a rural school in a Nahua community.

Architectural creativity is undoubtedly thriving in Mexico. What other talents would you add?

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.

