How can I make my Mexican pool eco friendly?

When picturing eco-friendly pools, you may envision a natural or “bio” pool, free from chemicals and beneficial to the environment. These stylish and beautiful water features are undeniably one of the most popular emerging trends in sustainable architecture today. However, eco-friendly pools can take various forms and aren’t always as easy to install and operate as we might like.

A truly eco-friendly pool should be efficient in terms of water efficiency, energy usage, water recycling, materials, and reducing carbon footprint. Managing to do all this can be quite the challenge, however.

But what are the factors that truly make a pool green?

Water efficiency: An eco-friendly pool will significantly reduce water consumption through the use of filtration and recirculation technologies, water treatment, and disinfection systems. One of the most notable benefits of eco-friendly pools in terms of water efficiency is their ability to conserve water, reducing the need for frequent water changes, which is vital in a drought stricken country like Mexico. Additionally, these pools minimize water loss through techniques such as covering the pool when not in use to reduce evaporation, utilizing rainwater harvesting systems for filling or topping off the pool, and implementing advanced filtration systems that require less maintenance.

Electricity: Lighting, filtration, water recirculation, water treatment, disinfection and heating and cooling a pool require energy. When it comes to lighting, LED lamps are a great option as they can reduce energy consumption by up to 97% compared to halogen bulbs. Using variable speed pumps for water recirculation can save up to 65% of electricity usage by adjusting the pump speed based on the pool’s actual needs. For water treatment, methods like neolysis, which combines salt electrolysis with ultraviolet radiation for efficient and sustainable water treatment, are effective ways to reduce chemical usage. Additionally, using sand or glass as filter media can provide greater efficiency and savings.

Recycling and materials: Options such as container pools, made from large rectangular transport containers, are a trending choice for functional pools. Prefabricated modular panels and stainless steel pools are also good choices due to their reusability and recyclability.

Green Carbon: Opt for using local companies and materials and inquire about the carbon footprint of the supply chain behind the construction of your pool.

Ways to ensure an eco-friendly pool in Mexico

Before sharing some options for creating your eco-friendly pool in Mexico, we want to introduce the main types of green pools available in the market so that you can choose the best one for your space.

Type 1

High-tech water treatment pools:

These pools utilize advanced technology in various aspects, particularly for water treatment. They often incorporate UV technology processes, nanocrystals and free radicals, according to sustainable construction company Arquitectura Verde. Additionally, modern technology is much more energy efficient, meaning that less power is needed to operate.

Type 2

Bio pools:

Bio pools are essentially natural pools that utilize plants to purify the water. This option is extremely environmentally friendly as it requires minimal cleaning, typically a few times a year, and has almost zero maintenance; you will only need to remove leaves, which can be done once a week. The need for separate areas for swimming and the natural cleaning system does necessitate a space of at least 40 square meters, making it unsuitable for smaller spaces.

If an eco friendly pool interests you, there are a number of Mexican companies who can help make your dreams a reality:

With distributors in places like Mexico City (CDMX), Nuevo León, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, and Quintana Roo, Alsec has over 45 years of experience and has been creating eco pools for decades.

Based in Mérida, Yucatán, Arq Cast offers construction services for conventional pools, with a focus on resource efficiency, as well as natural pools with beautiful designs.

This Cancún based firm offers both types of pools: eco friendly pools and bio pools. They have the expertise to design the best solution for your spaces with maximum efficiency. Run by an architect, Piscinas Ecológicas Cancún put a lot of focus on landscaping.

Biopiscinas Ameyalli are built under the Austrian patent registered in 1987, and applied in thousands of bio pools in Europe. Founded as Biopiscinas Tepoztlán, they now offer their products all over Mexico, thanks to a dedicated team of professionals.

Considering the environment and your budget, eco-friendly pools are a great option that offers comfort and beauty. They provide various benefits, such as regulating the temperature in your space and enhancing your daily life.

Which type of pool do you prefer?

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.