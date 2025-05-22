As peso strengthens, new firm offers shield against currency volatility for property buyers

Financial services firm MexEdge is set to become the first company in Mexico to offer currency risk solutions specifically tailored for individuals buying or building property in Mexico.

“Our mission is to empower people with peace of mind,” MexEdge founder George Reavis said in a press release. “Buying property in Mexico should feel exciting, not stressful.”

MexEdge was created “to remove the financial guesswork and give our clients clarity, control and confidence in their investment.”

On its website, MexEdge says it provides “tailored solutions to fit the needs” of expats purchasing real estate or making other significant transfers.

“Through exclusive partnerships with leading [foreign exchange] banks, we offer corporate-level exchange rates, forward contracts to lock in your rate and personalized support every step of the way,” it says.

With two years of experience in Mexico, MexEdge aims to help expats and international buyers save money and eliminate risks when exchanging US dollars, Canadian dollars or other currencies to Mexican pesos.

MexEdge says it can help clients make sense of “a global environment shaped by shifting trade policies, tariff talks and increasing market uncertainty.”

The company has also published a handbook entitled: “The Ultimate Guide to Saving Money on Currency Exchange for Expats in Mexico.” The guide is available for free on its website.

MexEdge says “currency volatility has become a serious concern for foreign buyers,” driving demand for its brokerage services.

With the peso reaching new highs and the dollar losing strength, U.S. and Canadian buyers face greater exposure to unpredictable currency swings, which can add thousands of dollars to the final purchase price.

On his LinkedIn page, Reavis says his company works “alongside real estate professionals to simplify currency planning, reduce financial surprises and deliver smoother closings for international clients.”

Among his more than 25 years in real estate development, construction and finance, Reavis has spent seven years working in Mexico.

He says he created MexEdge “as a direct response to challenges I faced in my own projects,” including the experience of watching promising deals nearly fall apart, or being undercut by sudden shifts in the dollar/peso exchange rate that added thousands more to the bottom line.

With reports from EIN Presswire