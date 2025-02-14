Design forecast 2025: Maye Ruiz on this year’s hottest trends

As we step into 2025 with new projects and full of energy, we asked Mexican top interior designer Maye Ruiz her design trend predictions for the year. Known for her boldness and audacity she talks about evolving color palettes to nostalgic aesthetics, her insights shape a year of creativity in interior design.

1. Goodbye greys, hello browns

Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocca Mousse, has set the tone. “Grays are bowing out, and browns are taking center stage,” says Ruiz. While some critics on social media deem it “boring,” Ruiz sees it differently: “It’s the new great neutral, warm and inviting, perfectly in sync with current aesthetics.” This change is echoed in the earthy tones embraced by celebrities like the Kardashians and by leading furniture brands.

2. Artificial and vibrant colors

For those seeking boldness, Ruiz predicts a rise in “artificial” hues. Leading the pack is neon-like yellow (Bambú by Comex), along with striking blues like Klein blue and soft pastel variations. “These colors bring an electrifying energy to spaces, appealing to a daring audience,” she explains.

3. Transition from reds to oranges and burgundy

Red had a huge moment last year and as it fades into the background, vibrant oranges take the spotlight. Burgundy, a staple from fall-winter 2024, remains a favorite for accents. “This evolution adds depth and richness to designs,” notes Ruiz.

4. The many shades of green

Greens make an echoing comeback, with mint and bottle green leading the way. “Green continues to be a grounding color, connecting us to nature while remaining versatile in modern interiors,” says Ruiz.

5. Authentic latinidad

Latino influence remains a powerful force in 2025. Ruiz highlights an eclectic mix of traditional craftsmanship, advanced technology, and global trends. “This fusion, often seen in artists like Rosalía, extends to interiors, where we’ll see more Latin designers blending cultural heritage with international avant-garde ideas,” she predicts and adds that this trend is not only seen in interior design, but also in clothing and jewelry.

6. Stainless steel’s enduring appeal

“Stainless steel isn’t going anywhere,” affirms Ruiz. Its durability and timeless appeal make it a favorite material in furniture and decor.

7. Baroque elegance with a coquettish twist

Baroque influences —like bows and lace— continue to enchant designers everywhere. Ruiz points to Laila Gohar’s Gohar World as a shining example of this trend.

8. Rounded forms and spherical designs

“The sphere remains a design staple,” says Ruiz. Rounded forms dominate furniture, accessories, and art, emphasizing softness and continuity.

9. Solar symbolism

“The sun as an archetype is here to stay,” she states. This radiant symbol shines in jewelry and decor, reflecting a collective desire to embrace warmth and optimism.

10. Rustic revival with a kitsch twist

Rustic styles are reimagined with playful kitsch. “Think knotty woods, countryside textiles, and cozy ‘grandma chic’ vibes. It’s a nostalgic yet fresh take that resonates with our longing for comfort,” Ruiz observes.

11. Spiraling into the spotlight

Spirals and swirl motifs are a defining feature of 2025. From wrought-iron designs to sculptural furniture, Ruiz predicts this dynamic shape will “add movement and intrigue to spaces.”

With her finger on the pulse of global and cultural shifts, Maye Ruiz’s predictions offer a roadmap for creating inspiring spaces that blend heritage, innovation, and personality. Whether through the warmth of brown hues, the daring allure of neon, or the enduring charm of baroque details, 2025 is set to be a year of bold and meaningful design.

Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer and cultural promoter and is Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.