Mexican kitchen design trends 2024: the latest of the avant-garde

The kitchen holds great importance in Mexican culture. It is a space for gathering and culinary creation, as well as a space for experimentation with materials, layouts, textures and colors. To honor this design tradition, we’re sharing the latest of the avant-garde in Mexican kitchen design. Whether you are looking to remodel your kitchen in Mexico, or add modern touches of Mexico to your kitchen across the pond, these trends and examples of excellence in Mexican kitchen design will inspire you to enhance your own kitchen space.

In this globalized world, regional identities continue to thrive and contribute to the overall diversity. This is particularly evident in the fields of architecture and design, which add a unique charm to our living environments. Today, we will explore some of the trends in Mexican kitchen design.

In 2024, kitchen design trends will combine aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability to create practical, beautiful, and environmentally responsible choices. Mexico, with its privileged climate, offers numerous possibilities to play with building materials’ temperature, the quality of light, wind currents, and more. Mexican kitchen designers embrace this flexibility and integrate it into their work.

Biophilic design, which incorporates elements such as plants, natural light and natural materials, will be a definite trend for the next year. Functional minimalism, clean surfaces and the use of durable building materials will also be popular. Neutral colors will dominate, creating a calm and timeless interior aesthetic. Sustainability will be a key consideration, with a focus on choosing eco-friendly materials for countertops, flooring and kitchen cabinetry. As a result, recycled woods, natural stone and sustainable quartz countertops will be in high demand. Neutral and earthy colors, such as moss green and earth tones, will be popular choices to create a connection with nature.

In terms of technology, Internet-connected appliances, such as refrigerators that can track inventory and ovens that can be controlled from a smartphone, will become more common. Additionally, open layouts that facilitate a seamless transition between the kitchen and other living areas will be popular. The kitchen island will continue to serve as the centerpiece, providing space for cooking, dining and socializing. Multifunctional layouts will be utilized to optimize space.

In Mexico, modern kitchen designs combine beautiful elements of rustic charm with influences of Mexican nature and landscapes. Below, explore ideas that showcase the aforementioned trends in a delightful blend of sophistication, nature, technology and sustainability.

This kitchen is a beautiful example of an open layout that blends the sensation of a natural landscape with the softness of neutral, peaceful colors. Enekén Studio, known for its expertise in architecture and design, has created a kitchen that poetically combines elegance and rusticity. Their attention to detail and commitment to creating meaningful objects is evident in every aspect of this space.

This kitchen serves as a representation of the significance of kitchens in Mexican culture. The dining table seamlessly connects to the modular kitchen, creating a natural extension of the space. The color palette chosen for this kitchen harmonizes perfectly with the surrounding landscape of the Baja California Valley. An adjacent terrace enhances the spacious feel of the area. This project was specifically designed for Cla Cla mx, a collaboration between Claudia Turrent and Axel de la Torre, who describe their architectural approach as “Contemporary Vernacular Architecture,” committed to sustainable and organic design principles.

This beautiful kitchen combines the essence of colonial history, tradition and modernity. Created by Workshop, this kitchen is a representative project of the firm, which is known for its masterful interventions in colonial and old houses.

The beauty of this kitchen lies in its seamless blend of rustic and modern elements, creating a harmonious connection with its surroundings in Tulum. Terreo Studio, an architectural design firm inspired by Mexican landscapes and materials, has created a space that exudes elegance and lightness. The practicality of the design is complemented by its simplicity and sophistication.

This kitchen evokes an open and inviting atmosphere, enhanced by the adjacent terrace. The color palette chosen creates a sense of tranquility and takes inspiration from the vibrant colors of Tulum. The elegance of this space lies in its refined simplicity, which paradoxically highlights the significance of the kitchen within the home.

This kitchen is part of Casa Escuela, a multidisciplinary residency in Mérida, Yucatán. The restoration of this historic colonial house took four years, and the result is simply breathtaking. The kitchen in Casa Escuela is designed to promote a sense of joy and creativity, with its eye-catching colors and peaceful ambiance.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator of various media such as Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.