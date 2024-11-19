What makes this Tabasco city a real estate hotspot?

Downtown Villahermosa, the capital of Tabasco state, has been growing in popularity in recent years. As part of a new program of the Tourism Ministry in Mexico, it was included in the list of 32 Barrios Mágicos (Magical Neighborhoods). Following the success of Pueblos Mágicos, created in 2002, this initiative aims to preserve and promote areas of historical significance, “where you can discover the spirit and essence of a city.”

The Historic Center of Villahermosa, known as Zona Luz, was recently selected as a Barrio Mágico. Covering 143 hectares, this special area includes five fully pedestrianized cobblestone streets and is home to some of the oldest buildings in the city, along with shops, restaurants and cafes.

The beauty of downtown Villahermosa has also been enhanced by factors that increase its value. According to the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals (AMPI), real estate in Villahermosa has risen by between 20% and 40% in recent years. This, of course, makes it an attractive location for people looking for affordable real estate and a chance to savor life in the real Mexico.

What is special about downtown Villahermosa?

First and foremost, its history. The fact that the traditional neighborhoods of Villahermosa still stand today is largely a miracle. Founded between 1540 and 1557 by a group of Spaniards, the city endured systematic pirate sieges from 1557 to 1795. This was followed by the American invasion in 1846 and 1847, the French occupation from 1863 to 1864 and the Mexican revolution during the first half of the 20th century.

In Zona Luz, you will find El Playón, where Tabasco’s first airstrip was located, as well as the traditional neighborhoods of Santa Cruz, Esquipulas, La Concepción and La Punta. The charm of this zone is accentuated by colorful buildings with an eclectic blend of neoclassical and baroque architecture. If you’re sightseeing in town, you cannot miss these iconic landmarks, complemented by the famous streets of Narciso Sáenz and Juárez:

Casa de los Azulejos, now home to the Tabasco History Museum

The Juárez Institute

The National Bank of Mexico Building

The Tabasco Government Palace

The beauty of Villahermosa’s downtown is further enhanced by the recently restored Carlos Madrazo promenade overlooking the Grijalva River, which features seven hectares of restored sports facilities, 18,000 square meters of parks, and a nearly six-kilometer bicycle path, along with the restoration of Parque Los Pajaritos. Additionally, more than 150 shops located on Paseo Tabasco Avenue will preserve buildings of historical value as part of efforts to revitalize the area.

The rise of real estate in Downtown Villahermosa

The inclusion of downtown Villahermosa in the list of Barrios Mágicos has been a significant factor in the increase of real estate investments in the city. Earlier this year, former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited Villahermosa to inaugurate infrastructure projects as part of an urban improvement program, with an investment of at least 3 billion pesos.

Villahermosa experienced a boom in the 1960s due to the expansion of the oil industry in the area. Today, this sector continues to grow, contributing to the demand for rental and purchase of real estate in the city.

Villahermosa’s “warm climate, lush nature, and rich culture, with gastronomic options, outdoor activities, and a welcoming atmosphere,” make the city an ideal place to visit, according to a report by Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

The same document highlights the economy and opportunities associated with the energy sector, sustainable urban development with modern infrastructure, shopping centers, and amenities that enhance quality of life. It also emphasizes ongoing improvements in urban infrastructure, including roads, public transportation, and basic services.

Additionally, the tropical climate supports an outdoor lifestyle, featuring abundant green spaces and terraces, as well as lush vegetation surrounding the city, including parks, lagoons, and ecological reserves such as La Venta, the incredible archaeological site featuring the famous Olmec heads.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.