Why you should consider a retirement home in Mexico

If you imagine the perfect place to retire, what comes to mind? For most people, beauty, nature, creativity, nice people, cleanliness, safety, and comfort are all important considerations. Retirement homes in Mexico offer all of these — and more.

Specialized guides like Condé Nast Traveler list Mexico as one of the best places to retire. The country is increasingly filled with dream options that combine its best qualities while offering a heavy dose of luxury living. Options such as cohousing are also becoming an attractive choice for people who want to live with privacy but at the same time enjoy the psychological and emotional benefits of living in a community. As a result of this demand, Mexico is increasingly creating groundbreaking retirement projects focused on collaborative housing specialized for the needs of modern life.

But what is really on offer if you are considering making Mexico your retirement destination? Here are some of the best retirement homes currently available for those looking to move:

The Belmont is located in Santa Fe, one of the most exclusive areas of Mexico City. This luxury condominium tower offers the possibility of independent living, specialist care and Alzheimer’s specialists. On the first floor, you’ll find shops and restaurants, a signature dining room, an all-day bistro, a full-service salon and a professionally staffed fitness center. Additionally, there is a library and even an on-site chef.

“Basically, it is an all-inclusive hotel concept, with services, facilities, and activities available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., such as painting, yoga and gym,” The Belmont explained to Mexico News Daily.

“We offer two programs tailored to the cognitive state of our residents, with 4 levels of attention, as well as a medical area with 24-hour services. We also provide a free chauffeur service that can take residents within a 5 km radius, whether it be to the beautiful La Mexicana park or the shopping center in Santa Fe, or wherever they prefer.”

Most importantly, there is a pedestrian bridge connecting the tower to the emergency room of the ABC Medical Center, and 24-hour medical and specialized care services are available on-site.

Le Grand, located on the edge of Mexico City in tranquil Huixquilucan, prioritizes an “Active Living” approach. They promote a meaningful, quality experience based on happiness through neurostimulation, physical and emotional care, motivation, well-being, socialization, life purpose, and legacy. Residents at Le Grand can enjoy a diverse range of activities, including communication and public speaking, acting and comedy, music therapy, reading circles, crafts and concerts. The facility also aims to promote the personal autonomy of older adults.

Huixquilucan, where the facility is located, is known for being highly exclusive. It is surrounded by popular destinations such as the Interlomas Shopping Centre and Paseo Interlomas, both of which offer a wide range of shops, restaurants, and amenities for residents to enjoy a relaxing stroll.

Retire in style with the Gardens of Mazatlán. The retirement complex has an onsite chef who prepares meals according to each resident’s individual preferences. When it comes to healthcare, every floor of the building has its own dedicated nurse to ensure the best care is always available. The Gardens also offer emotional support and lifestyle activities. Pets and plants are also allowed!

The suites come with a delightful ocean view, allowing residents to take in the stunning Pacific sunsets in all their glory. Mazatlán is an ideal choice for senior expats seeking a place to enjoy their retirement due to its proximity to the border, natural beauty and pleasant weather, with an average annual temperature of 25 degrees Celsius (78 F). The town also has over 50 miles of beaches. One of the main attractions of The Garden of Mazatlán is the surrounding beauty, including the historic downtown area, the Mazatlán Lighthouse, the picturesque Malecón (considered the largest in Mexico and one of the largest in the world), the impressive Aquarium, opportunities for whale watching, the renowned Witches’ Beach, the Mazatlán Marina, and much more.

Cielito Lindo Assisted Living - A Personal Story

Watch this video on YouTube

With beautiful facilities, including a pool, this place is known for adapting its activities to the personal needs and preferences of its residents, offering options such as tennis, thermal pools, a gym, and other amenities. They also have specialists in medical and cognitive conditions, including dementias such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Vascular Dementia, Aphasia, and others.

Undoubtedly, one of the best features of this property is its location — in beautiful San Miguel de Allende. The city has been consistently voted as the Best Small City by Condé Nast Traveler for several years. It is a top choice for expats and tourists worldwide due to its climate, rich history, vibrant colors, cleanliness, and safety.

This place feels like a vacation, with 56 suites and an on-site chef. Edén aims for the perfect balance of emotional, mental, and physical health. Staff include specialists such as gerontologists, psychologists, therapists and orthopedic surgeons. The home also offers services such as mental gymnastics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation, holistic massage, social integration activities, board games, yoga, Chi-Kung, laughter therapy, singing classes, reading circles and much more.

“Cuernavaca is a great place for the elderly because of several qualities,” explained José Alberto Benítez, Edén’s commercial director. “The city boasts one of the best climates in the world due to its altitude, which is highly beneficial for the cardiovascular system.”

“We emphasize a holistic approach that promotes stimulation for our residents, as we aim for them to enjoy fulfilling lives through various forms of care.” Benítez continued. “We provide holistic care because we believe that the human being requires diverse types of care.”

The extraordinary story of this project begins with Alicia. After 30 years of service, the experienced geriatric nurse decided to open her own residential home for retirees. Now, Alicia operates 4 homes in La Floresta, Ajijic, a peaceful area that is totally surrounded by nature. All four homes are decorated with immaculate taste, and feel like an authentic Mexican country house. In terms of care, a staff of nurses and maids are available to take care of clients. The houses are designed for ambulatory guests and are fully equipped with a kitchen, laundry, and other facilities for group living.

Ajijic, situated on Lake Chapala, has emerged as one of the most sought-after Pueblos Mágicos in Jalisco. Renowned for its murals, cobbled streets, restaurants, galleries, clothing stores and cafes, it is an ideal destination to savor the pleasant weather, tranquility, and enchanting ambiance of the small town.

Dämadi operates several different locations across the capital, including the southern suburbs of Tlalpan and El Pedregal. The activities on offer are varied and include gardening, yoga and therapeutic gymnastics, art, technology, spirituality, spa and aromatherapy. Aspiring cooks can work alongside the chef to create breakfasts, meals, desserts, and snacks. Dämadi also offers 24/7 medical care, physiotherapy and beauty services such as manicures, podiatry, hairstyling, and makeup. Residents will never be bored here.

The Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood is a stunning area filled with work by renowned architects Luis Barragán and Max Cetto. This neighborhood is famed for its collection of beautiful designer houses dating back to the 1950s, set in the picturesque south of Mexico City.

Tips for choosing the best retirement home

One important factor to consider when choosing a retirement home is to look for references. The experiences of others are key to getting an idea of the quality of the place. Another aspect to consider is the institution’s vision of care for the elderly. It’s important to remember that people are aging later in life, and places must adapt to this new reality by providing spaces and services that make residents feel free and alive.

Always visit the facilities before making a decision, and remember that green spaces are essential for quality of life. Cleanliness is important, but also consider the overall atmosphere – do people seem happy?

Are there any other places that you would recommend?

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.