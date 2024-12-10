France meets Mexico: How Christian Plumail arrived in Zihuatanejo

Chef Christian Plumail was just 20 years old when he opened his first restaurant in Juan-les-Pins, France, following an extensive, well-rounded education at the Nice cooking school with very little money and a lot of determination. For 10 years he persevered, earning his first Michelin star rating.

The success of his first venture started a lifelong career as Plumail opened his 2nd restaurant, which he operated for 3 years in Sait-Paul-de-Vence, France and where he earned his 2nd Michelin Star. Following this success, Plumail opened his 3rd restaurant in Nice and ran it for 25 years, earning yet another Michelin Star. However, the accolades did not end when Plumail also scooped the prestigious Pastry award in 1978.

Plumail’s star rose quickly from the opening of his first venture, gaining an exclusive A-lister clientele such as Duran Duran, Sir Elton John and King Frederik of Denmark, as well as many wealthy clients worldwide. While at his 3rd restaurant, he caught the eye of none other than the Prince Of Monaco. Impressed with his skills, the Royal Prince enticed him to be the chef at Monaco’s prestigious yacht club. At first, Plumail was reluctant — after all, he had a business and school to run. He only agreed when promised it would be only for 3 days, so he accepted the offer. Little did he know that those 3 days would become a week, which quickly became 5 years.

After years of struggle and humble beginnings, Plumail says, “Working there was like another world. Unlimited money when before money was always limited. It was a dream job.”

Plumail sold his restaurant and began traveling and cooking all over the world, often for VIPs and celebrities. But he never lost his love for teaching. “Some of my students have become very successful,” he said with pride, “It makes me feel good.”

During one of these assignments in 1984, he ended up in Oaxaca, Mexico and was the first person to teach cooking classes for Alliance Française, a global network of schools promoting the French language through cultural and educational activities. In exchange, the school gave him and his wife, Betty, a one-week free holiday to Zihuatanejo.

Plumail and his wife were instantly captivated by the allure of Zihuatanejo. Their love for the area was so profound that they decided to make it their permanent home, moving there full-time three years ago.

But, says Plumail, “I knew I could not just sit here and do nothing — I had to do something.”

That something was the purchase of a small 9-room boutique hotel in July of this year, high on the road to La Ropa beach, called Enseno de Fuga. From the outside, it looked deceivingly small, with a low wooden door which led inside. Once you step over the threshold, you will be greeted with a breathtaking view of Zihuatanejo Bay and the sheer spaciousness of the interior.

This continued throughout the entire property, from the foyer to the dining area and pool below. Each of the nine rooms boasting the same spectacular views was individually decorated and named with their door plaques, like La Sirena, La Ropa, and Neptuno. In addition, you can rent the whole villa, which includes a sitting area and kitchen facilities so you can cook for yourselves or enjoy the luxury of Plumail as your private chef.

Plans for the hotel, which Plumail says should be operational in about a month, include hosting special events for up to 20 people at a time, which Plumail and his wife will cater. “These would be special and with fine attention to every detail. For me, a customer is a friend, and spending a special, personal time with people is important to create an experience for our guests.”

His future plans also include cooking classes for four to eight people in an intimate setting. The class will consist of a trip to the market, during which Plumail will guide you in choosing the freshest ingredients. Then, you will return to the villa and cook together. “I want everyone to be working and active in the class and not just watching me cook,” he says of the small class size.

Starting in December 2024, Plumail is organizing and hosting high-end brunches, including champagne, with reservations only.

And if Plumail life wasn’t busy enough, I soon learned of his second passion in life – running. “I love to eat,” he said. “But I don’t want to get fat. And so, I must exercise.”

That “exercise” is three Ironman competitions — two in France, one in Germany, and over twenty marathons worldwide. Last year, he climbed Pico de Orizaba, Mexico’s highest mountain, at 5,600 feet. Next year, Plumail plans to climb the Aconcagua in Argentina, which is 6,900 feet. He is in training now.

Through it all, Plumail confessed his love of passing on his knowledge to others, often for free, such as a class at the nearby Universidad Tecnológica de la Costa Grande de Guerrero. “I love to teach and I know what it’s like to have little money to learn and study. And all the time, you are an apprentice.” Although Plumail hesitated to talk about his philanthropy and charity work teaching budding chefs, often for free, he says, “You have to give back.”

Writer Elizabeth Ashe divides her time between Canada and Zihuatanejo.