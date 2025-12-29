4 last-minute escapes from the San Miguel holiday fireworks

In the days between Nochebuena and the new year, the last ladles of soul-warming ponches will be doled out by family matriarchs through the end of December. But as is customary in Mexico, the brief respite from exuberant citywide festivities won’t last long. In the excitement leading up to the cutting of the ring-shaped Rosca de Reyes cakes on Three Kings Day on January 6, there will be no shortage of ostentatious pyrotechnics. Anyone who has spent more than a few days in San Miguel de Allende knows that its fireworks evoke a love-hate relationship after the first time you’re violently awakened by a barrage of them before dawn.

For many, the New Year’s Eve magic and mayhem are a welcome exclamation point to the annual celebration marathon that hasn’t let up from La Alborada in October to Día de Muertos in November, followed by countless posadas, a spectacular tree lighting in the Jardín Allende, and Día de la Virgen Guadalupe this month, among others. But not all revelers share the enthusiasm for these boisterous explosions of colors lighting up the sky. I, for one, live just far enough outside of Centro to relish in the delicious silence of the absence of fireworks. On the rare occasion when my toddlers sleep through the night, I am thrilled to hear only the peaceful hum of cicadas that allows us all to rest.

Though most of the families with young children and elders I know won’t be diving headfirst into the chaos on December 31, the sophisticated party crowd will indeed be racing into 2026 with roaring 1920s-style glamor at Live Aqua’s “Symphony of Elegance,” or an opulent New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Rosewood’s Pirules Garden Kitchen, followed by a midnight toast on their Luna Rooftop. And who could blame them? They’ll be perfectly positioned for a breathtaking view of the entire city when the clock strikes twelve — and a massive light display overhead.

Locals may also be partaking in centuries-old New Year’s traditions, such as Las Doce Uvas (eating twelve grapes at midnight) or spending the day conducting a “clean sweep” of their homes and souls to ensure they’re leaving all malas vibras (bad vibes) in the previous year.

If you, like me, are keen to get out of town and away from the blasts, a staycation at one of the coveted Michelin Keys properties might not be the move this time of year. These four extraordinary experiences will take you just far enough outside the city limits to appreciate the vastness of the natural world, giving you a chance to slow down, reflect, and soak up the essence of gratitude for Guanajuato’s enchanting allure in the pauses between booms.

All ages family escape

Explore an exotic safari & all-inclusive camping

Bioparque México: Approximately 3 hours by car from downtown San Miguel de Allende

Dying to ditch the earplugs and cosmos-bound ricochets? Park your tent (or rent a fully-equipped camping setup for six people on site) in a wildlife sanctuary and eco-reserve with over 700 exotic animals freely roaming 300 hectares of the “Serengeti Safari.” At Bioparque México, located in the State of Mexico, holiday entry costs to the theme park and reserve are currently half off, granting you access to pet, feed, and snap photos of the magnificent creatures in Giraffe Paradise, plus float down the Jurassic River, go underground in the Subterranean, and watch sea lions showing off in a panoramic pool. To kick things up a notch, buckle up for the Xcalibur Alpine Coaster, a unique kilometer-long forest ride full of surprising twists and turns.

Pricing: 710 pesos per person (normally 1,480 pesos), all inclusive (breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus Night Safari and all attractions). Children 90 cm (30 inches) and taller pay full price. Tent rentals for up to six people are available for 800 pesos per tent, equipped with an inflatable double mattress, mattress cover, and blanket. Visit the website to check available dates.

Holiday Hours: Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

History lovers escape

Check out an authentic pueblo mágico

Tour Mineral de Pozos: Approximately 1 hour by car from downtown San Miguel de Allende

Known as both a ghost town and pueblo mágico, I consider Mineral de Pozos one of the best-kept daycation secrets near San Miguel de Allende. While the millenary ancient ruins at Cañada de la Virgen, once home to the Otomi people, are often saturated with visitors, the deep tunnels of Mineral de Pozos and the adjacent Rancho de Lavanda Pozos lavender fields are more subdued but equally enjoyable to stroll. At just 40 pesos to enter or 3,000 pesos to stay overnight, it’s ideal for a photo shoot, a tranquil recharge, or sipping a lavender beer. At any local tavern, don’t miss your chance to try escamoles (traditional ant larvae “caviar”) before or after you bike, ATV, or walk among the former gold and silver mines. Twice abandoned since its founding in the 18th century, today the Pozos are quietly reemerging as a local favorite. Treat yourself to immersive self-care side trip to the Vopper Beer Spa located inside Casa Diamante Hotel Boutique, where some rooms feature floor to ceiling glass walls to take in the sunrise or sunset over the gently undulating mountain range that frames the property.

Information: Tours of Mineral de Pozos can be booked upon arrival or in advance with independent tour operators in the region. Visit the Guanajuato tourism site for more details.

Drink by moonlight

Spend the night in a recycled shipping container

Hotel El Nidal: Approximately 2.5 hours by car from downtown San Miguel de Allende

A love letter to Vergel de la Sierra worthy of several days of languishing, El Nidal has something to prove. According to owners Marcelo Castro Vera and Mukasha Dadajonova, their family’s mountain “nest” stay aims to show guests that “suffering” and “camping” don’t have to be synonymous. While the small bunkbeds in each accommodation are built for function, the towering verdant trees that have spread their roots across the land for hundreds of years more than make up for any living quarter limitations. A wood-fired open kitchen serves homestyle Mexican comfort meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) and café de olla throughout the day, and for those wanting more variety and autonomy, each container room has a mini-fridge and grills are available for rental. A tour of the Georgian-inspired clay vessels where Octagano’s wines are left to ferment with little to no intervention led by winemarker-sommelier Celia Alba, followed by a tasting of Castro Vera’s inventive catalogue of beer, mezcal, and artisanal spirits marks the highlight.

Information: There is no cell phone reception in Vergel de la Sierra, so reservations can be made via WhatsApp: +52-477-576-3344 or via email.

Recluse chic for large groups

Retreat to a 19th-Century Millhouse

Hacienda El Aguacate

Just under 2 hours by car from downtown San Miguel de Allende

Gather 17 or so of your favorite people and head to Tequisquiapan, Querétaro, where six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two pools (one with a sprawling 360-degree view of the semi-desert backdrop) await you. Bridging past and future in a private restored ecosystem estate, this regenerative architectural masterpiece sleeps up to 18 guests and boasts amenities fit for royals: its own chapel, hot tub, paddle court, soccer field, hammock terrace, river access, and daily cleaning services, all tucked into 30 remote hectares of former mill ruins turned contemporary oasis. Swap the stuffy see-and-be-seen nights out on the town for stargazing around a firepit, as you marvel at the region’s expansive majesty and welcome in 2026 with reverence.

Pricing: Rates typically start at 18,000 pesos per night, but may be double or more for holiday bookings. To see more and book, visit the website.

Simone Jacobson is a Burmese American cultural connector, toddler twin mama and writer based in San Miguel de Allende. By day, she is the Content Director for Well Spirit Collective. In all other moments, she strives to raise compassionate children who never lose their curiosity, tenderness and radiant light. Read more by Simone here.