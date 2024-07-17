The Guanajuato ghost town that deserves a second look

Once a ghost town, Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato, is being revived by newcomers attracted to its whispers of the past. Marked by dramatic shifts from prosperity to near-desolation, it is now experiencing a remarkable cultural renaissance.

Declared a Pueblo Mágico in 2012, this enchanting town in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz has transformed into a haven for artists and musicians. If you’re looking for a great day trip that is not too far from San Miguel de Allende, Mineral de Pozos is only 37 miles away.

Mineral de Pozos’ strategic location

In 1576, 30 years after the discovery of silver in Zacatecas, the Spanish built a fort at Mineral de Pozos to protect the precious metal during transportation. This initial fortification marked the beginning of the area’s transformation. The Spanish, particularly the Jesuits, recognized the region’s potential and began exploring and developing mining operations.

One of the earliest significant mining ventures was the establishment of the Santa Brígida mine in 1595 by Jesuit priests. This mine was part of the broader effort to exploit the region’s rich mineral resources, including silver, gold, copper, lead, zinc, and mercury. Over time, settlers developed more mines, and the town of Mineral de Pozos grew prosperous.

Boom and decline

President Porfirio Díaz made substantial investments in mining infrastructure, leading to a boom in the late 19th century. This period saw the construction of mines in Mineral de Pozos like Cinco Señores, established in 1889 by European entrepreneurs who capitalized on the region’s mineral wealth. This era was marked by technological advancements and increased production, making Mineral de Pozos a major mining center with over 70,000 residents.

However, the Mexican Revolution of 1910 marked the beginning of a steep decline. The war caused many to abandon their work to join the conflict, leading to the closure of the mines. The post-revolutionary period saw attempts to revive the mining industry but flooding in mine shafts complicated these efforts. The once-thriving population rapidly decreased, and by the 1950s, Mineral de Pozos had dwindled to around 200 residents, marking its transition into a ghost town.

Exploring the ruins

Today, you can visit Mineral de Pozos to experience its unique atmosphere and explore its hauntingly beautiful ruins. The Cinco Señores mine still showcases its walls with Moorish arches and an ancient aqueduct. You can admire the massive furnace chimneys of the Santa Brígida mine, known as chacuacos. The San Rafael mine invites you to walk through its tunnels and hear about its mysterious tales.

Another site worth a visit is the ruins of the Escuela Modelo. Porfirio Díaz implemented significant reforms across Mexico. One such initiative was the model school, designed to elevate literacy rates and integrate European education methods. The model school built at Mineral de Pozos was one of the largest in the nation, highlighting the town’s prominence.

These schools emphasized beauty and functionality, with top architects commissioned to create impressive facilities. Walking through its halls, you get a sense of Diaz’s ambitious vision. Whether you’re a history buff or a fan of stunning architecture, the Escuela Modelo offers a fascinating glimpse into the educational progress made during the Porfiriato.

A place to relax and enjoy

When visiting Mineral de Pozos, don’t miss the chance to explore its rich mezcal culture. This iconic Mexican spirit is deeply intertwined with the town’s heritage, and you can experience it firsthand to learn about the production processes. Enjoy tastings at the distilleries, bars and restaurants and savor the delicious local cuisine.

To further your experience, you can visit Spa Caliche, which offers an eclectic mix of hydrotherapy options and therapeutic massages that will awaken your senses. Imagine soaking in a tub of beer, coffee, chocolate, or wine while receiving a relaxing massage: each ingredient is chosen for its rejuvenating properties. Spa Caliche prides itself on its certified staff and on using 100% organic ingredients in all its therapies. Embrace the weird and wonderful side of Mineral de Pozos for an unforgettable wellness trip.

A local renaissance

In addition to Mineral de Pozos’ fascinating historical sites, a vibrant cultural scene brings this ghost town to life. The International Mariachi Festival is an annual gathering that attracts hundreds of mariachi bands from across the country each April. This festival offers a unique opportunity for visitors to interact with musicians, attend performances and participate in workshops, masterclasses and exhibitions. The Mariachi Festival showcases talented musicians and attracts music lovers and tourists who want to experience an authentic piece of Mexico.

The International Blues Festival, held every June, attracts blues musicians and enthusiasts from around the world. The festival includes live music and workshops such as specialized guitar clinics and opportunities to sample local craft beers. It has played a significant role in revitalizing the town, bringing in thousands of visitors and featuring performances in the recently restored Antiguo Abasto, an important historic site that once served as a central market.

The Pozos International Independent Film Festival is held every year in October. Created to promote new talent facing challenges in accessing commercial cinema, the festival provides an open platform for filmmakers to present a variety of works, with no restrictions on the length or number of submissions. This event has become a vital part of the town’s calendar, attracting filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts. In addition to showcasing a wide array of films, it fosters a supportive community for emerging artists.

Reflecting on the evolution of Mineral de Pozos

Mineral de Pozos has witnessed both great prosperity and profound decline. Its transformation from a booming mining hub to a nearly abandoned ghost town and finally to a vibrant cultural center reflects the history of Mexico itself. As annual events breathe new life into the ruins, blending echoes of the past with rhythms of the present, Mineral de Pozos invites you to reflect on the resilience of a place that continues to evolve while honoring its heritage.

Sandra Gancz Kahan is a Mexican writer and translator based in San Miguel de Allende who specializes in mental health and humanitarian aid. She believes in the power of language to foster compassion and understanding across cultures. She can be reached at: [email protected]



