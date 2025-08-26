Acapulco debuts maritime public transport system

The port and resort city of Acapulco, Guerrero, on Mexico’s Pacific Coast launched a new boat-bus service Saturday for tourists and residents to connect to different points of the bay.

Dubbed the Marinabús, the new public transportation service seeks to relieve traffic on the tourist-heavy coastal thoroughfare Costera Miguel Alemán by covering a 10-kilometer route across Acapulco Bay with access to hotels, restaurants, bars, shops and beaches.

The vessel, built of steel by the Acapulco Marine Shipyard, measures 25 meters by 7 meters and has a capacity for 90 passengers. With a 400-horsepower diesel engine, it reaches a maximum speed of 17 kilometers per hour. It is operated by the Navy.

“The Marinabús [is] a new maritime transportation system that travels across the bay quickly, safely and sustainably; it will benefit thousands of people with daily transportation,” President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on her official X account.

Sheinbaum said that the project shows that the port “is alive, strong and full of future,” noting that it’s part of the reconstruction process following Hurricanes Otis and John.

In October 2023, Acapulco was hit by Otis, a Category 5 hurricane that caused massive destruction, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes damaged and a near-total collapse of infrastructure. The natural disaster resulted in dozens of fatalities and major economic losses. A year later, the beach destination was hit by Hurricane John, leading Sheinbaum to declare a state of emergency in Guerrero.

“This is more than just a means of transport,” Sheinbaum said of the Marinabús. “It is a symbol of reconstruction and hope.”

The service offers 16 daily trips, from 7 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. The stops include the Zócalo of Acapulco, Puerto Marqués, Icacos, Caleta and the Miguel Alemán Coastline.

Prices vary depending on the passenger. Residents pay 30 pesos per ride, domestic visitors 60 pesos, and international tourists 160 pesos. Tickets will be available at boarding points along the bay.

With reports from Record and Morita Digital