Aeroméxico-ITA Airways codeshare deal boosts Italy-Mexico air connectivity

Starting this Sunday, it’ll be easier to fly between Mexico and Italy thanks to a new codeshare agreement between Aeroméxico and ITA Airways.

The deal signed Thursday will allow Aeroméxico passengers flying from Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport (FCO) to connect with a single ticket to 15 other Italian destinations, such as Milan, Genoa, Florence, Naples and Turin.

Similarly, those flying to Mexico City on ITA Airways will have access to 28 destinations in Mexico served by Aeroméxico.

One of the major pluses: your luggage will be checked straight through from your point of origin to your destination.

Additionally, both country’s flagship airlines will allow frequent flyers to accrue and redeem points with either airline. That’s in addition to benefits they already get as SkyTeam or Elite/Elite Plus members.

Notably, members of Aeroméxico Rewards who have Platinum or Titanium status will be able to use ITA Airways lounges in Italy, check an additional bag for free and get priority boarding.

The same will hold true for Premium- and Executive-level members of Volare, the ITA Airways loyalty program.

Aeroméxico said it will continue using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for its nonstop Mexico City/Rome route. ITA’s fleet comprises 83 Airbus airplanes.

Aeroméxico, which has established 36 codeshare agreements over the past two years, recently announced it would be resuming flights to South Korea on Aug. 1 and that it is expanding its service out of Mexico City’s second airport Felipe Ángeles International (AIFA).

Overall, the expansion of Mexican airline routes is on the upswing, especially since the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration reinstated Mexico’s Category 1 aviation safety rating last September after it had been downgraded to Category 2 for more than two years.

A recent report by Mabrian, a travel and tourism data intelligence company, showed that Mexico is No. 1 in international air connectivity among Latin American nations — by a large margin.

