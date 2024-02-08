Aeroméxico announced Thursday that it would recommence flights between Mexico and South Korea on Aug. 1.

The airline said it will fly daily between the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and the Incheon International Airport near Seoul.

Flights to Korea will have a stopover at the Monterrey International Airport, while flights to Mexico from Incheon will go directly to AICM.

Aeroméxico said in a statement that more than 12,000 seats per month will be available on its Mexico-Korea flights and noted that they are on sale now.

“This is the airline’s second destination in Asia, after having resumed direct operations to Tokyo in March 2023,” the Mexican flag carrier said. “The resumption of the route to Seoul doubles the company’s supply to this region.”

Aeroméxico suspended its flights to Korea in 2022 due to restrictions on the use of Russian airspace that were put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The airline said that Boeing 787 Dreamliners will be used for the flights that will recommence on Aug. 1.

One reason for stopping over in Monterrey could be that there is a sizable Korean community in Nuevo León thanks to the presence of Kia and other Korean companies in the northern border state. The municipality of Pesquería has been dubbed “pescorea” (Peskorea) due to the large number of Koreans there.

Judging by a post on the X social media platform, Aeroméxico is aiming to get some of the many Mexican interested in Korean culture and beauty onto its flights to Seoul.

“Prepare yourself for skincare purchases and K-pop because starting Aug. 1 we’re returning to Seoul!” the airline said, adding that it will become the only Latin American airline to fly directly to South Korea.

Mexico News Daily