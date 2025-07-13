Where to Travel in Mexico 2025 Guide: Road Trippers

The wind is whipping through my open window, the horizon stretches for miles into the far distance, my favorite tune is blasting through the car stereo and there’s no one on the road except for our trusty red Volkswagen Beetle.

Road trips are my favorite way to travel — there’s an undeniable magic to the open road that always gives me a free and untethered feeling, punctuated with unscripted moments and spontaneous detours in between.

Mexico — with its soaring mountains, sun-drenched coastlines, vast deserts and lush jungles — is tailor-made for road trips. In the past four years of living in Mexico, I’ve been fortunate enough to crisscross many of its states behind the wheel, from the twisting roads of the Sierra Madre to the jungle paths of the Yucatán Peninsula and the desert highways in Baja California. Each journey has not only shown me Mexico’s beauty but also given me a deeper understanding of its incredible diversity.

With that, I bring you another installment of Where to Travel in Mexico 2025, a series that uncovers prime locations across Mexico tailored for specific travel styles, whether you’re a digital nomad, family traveler or beach lover. For a travel writer who loves the sense of discovery around every bend, putting together this installment has been plenty of fun. I’ve mapped out five exceptional routes that promise stunning scenery and exciting adventures. So buckle up — it’s time to hit the road!

Yucatan Peninsula: For first-time visitors

From my own experience living along the Caribbean coast for two years, I can safely say this is, hands down, the best route for those who are new to Mexico. The all-encompassing loop route is a highlight reel of the best sights in the Yucatan Peninsula, from ancient ruins and colonial towns to the natural sinkholes called cenotes and sugary-sand beaches with calm, spearmint water. Driving Highway 307, which runs parallel to the Caribbean, is straightforward, but the real joy comes from the detours.

Spend a few days kicking back on the beaches of Cancún, then head west to the historical town of Valladolid. Explore Chichén Itzá, Mexico’s best-preserved archaeological site, before cooling off in the cerulean freshwaters of Cenote Saamal and Cenote Suytun. Continue west to the charismatic yellow town of Izamal and eventually you’ll reach the food haven of Mérida, where I’ve had some of my best meals in Mexico. Drive back to the coast to swim or kayak in the crystal-clear waters of Laguna Bacalar. Then it’s time to head north to Tulum, where you can float along the ancient canals of the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve or hop over to Cozumel island to dive the Mesoamerican Reef, the world’s second largest.

Tip: Set aside two to three weeks for this road trip — the key is to take things slow and not rush it. The federal highway has quite a few military checkpoints; remain calm and stay in your car.

Baja California: For the outdoorsy type

Snaking into the Sea of Cortez like a serpent, Baja California is a peninsula blessed with some of Mexico’s wildest and most rugged landscapes. Here, the cacti-studded desert meets the ocean, and craggy mountains frame wide, sweeping beaches. For me, part of what makes driving Baja California so incredible is the surprising quality of the roads, which are some of the smoothest and safest I’ve driven in Mexico.

The Transpeninsular Highway, also called Highway 1, zigzags its way through the entire peninsula, connecting the picturesque vineyards and mission towns in the north with the coastal towns and wildlife-rich marine reserves of the south. The grand traverse — starting from Tijuana all the way to Los Cabos in the southern tip — is a rite of passage, particularly for Americans who live right across the border.

Start your epic journey with wine-tasting in Valle de Guadalupe, don’t forget to snap some shots in Cataviña Desert before stopping for fish tacos in Ensenada. Continue to the historic towns of San Ignacio and Loreto, before making a detour to Magdalena Bay to encounter some grey whales. Then, go swimming with whale sharks or snorkeling with sea lions off La Paz. Just before reaching Los Cabos, stop at the boho town of Todos Santos, where you can wander its art galleries and also release baby turtles.

Tip: To complete the whole journey, you’ll need at least three weeks. But if you can’t swing it, simply focus on the northern desert section — Tijuana to Guerrero Negro — or just the southern stretch from Loreto to Los Cabos if you’re more of a beach person.

Oaxaca: For brave souls

If there’s one road trip in Mexico that I find myself daydreaming about, it’s the spectacular journey from the foodie paradise of Oaxaca city down to the state’s untamed Pacific coastline. Separated from the city by the rugged Sierra Madre del Sur mountains, the Oaxaca coast is dramatic, largely undeveloped and studded with golden strands, surf towns and fishing villages.

A new 104 km superhighway now connects the city with the coast, reducing the drive to just 2.5 hours each way. But if, like me, you enjoy the adventure that comes with epic mountain roads, take the long detour on the curvy Highway 175 that climbs into the mountains. Featuring endless twists and turns, It’s not for the faint of heart, but you’ll feel the air change and watch the landscapes shift from agave fields to colossal mountains covered in pine forests.

Leaving the buzz of Oaxaca city behind, make a stop in Miahuatlán, where you can sample mezcal in small, family-run palenques, or mezcal distilleries. Then start the climb into the mountains and stop for the night in one of the wooden A-frame cabins that dot San José del Pacífico, a mountain town renowned for its magic mushrooms. From there, the route snakes down to the coast, where you can explore the scenic bays of Huatulco by boat, watch sunsets at the nudist beach in Zipolite, visit the Mexican Turtle Center in Mazunte or challenge yourself to some big-wave surfing in Puerto Escondido.

Tip: This epic road trip requires 10 days to two weeks. Be sure to set aside at least five days in the culture colossus of Oaxaca city. Look out for the ubiquitous potholes and unmarked speed bumps!

Central highlands: For culture vultures

For those seeking to take a deep dive into Mexican culture, this road trip will unpeel Mexico’s layered history and indigenous heritage. The loop route takes you from Mexico City through the central highlands and into the heart of Michoacán, a region steeped in Purépecha culture.

It’s designed for travelers who are curious about ancient civilizations and who delight in discovering artisan traditions and ancestral cuisine. I highly recommend timing your road trip to coincide with Día de Muertos, where locals honor their deceased loved ones with overnight cemetery vigils and the towns are blanketed in cempasuchil (marigold), candles and incense.

Leave Mexico City behind and make your first stop at Querétaro to admire its impeccably preserved historic center and the majestic arches of its aqueduct. From there, get lost in charming San Miguel de Allende — one of the highlights of Mexico for many and the reason we chose to live here — popping into art galleries, artisan boutiques and rooftop terraces perfect for watching the sunset.

Then traipse the steep streets and subterranean tunnels of Guanajuato before looping south to Michoacán and its state capital, Morelia, a colonial masterpiece in its own right. End your trip with a bang at Lake Pátzcuaro, wandering the colonial enclave of Pátzcuaro, taking a boat to the island of Janitzio and exploring the archaeological site of Tzintzuntzan, the ancient capital of the Purépecha Empire.

Tip: Plan at least three weeks for the entire road trip, or cut it in half by ending the trip in Guanajuato. Roads in this region are not the best, so always opt for toll roads.

Pacific coast: For cosmopolitan travelers

Serving up a cocktail of experiences, this road trip is a fantastic match for travelers who love variety. Driving this route, we felt like we’d crossed borders and lived a range of experiences on one single journey. You’ll get to soak in the vibrant city life, sample everything from hearty birria to fresh-off-the-boat aguachile and artisanal tequila, kick back at the sun-kissed beaches and get lost in historic towns with plenty of stories to tell.

The drive starts in Mexico’s second largest city, Guadalajara, the birthplace of mariachi music, charrería traditions and a plethora of classic Mexican dishes. Take Highway 15 to Tequila, a small town with a big place in Mexican culture, and take a tour of the distilleries and agave plantations. Driving further west, you’ll reach the duo beach towns of San Pancho and Sayulita, with exciting outdoor activities like turtle releases and surfing. On your way to Puerto Vallarta, stop at the attractive Punta Mita peninsula for some of the best seafood in western Mexico.

Be sure to make a detour to the Marietas Islands, where you can swim to a hidden beach nestled inside a crater-like formation. Further north along the coast, make a pitstop at the islet of Mexcaltitlán, a fishing village said to be the ancestral homeland of the Mexicas (Aztecs). The route ends in Mazatlán, the pearl of Sinaloa, where you can spend days wandering its beautifully restored historic quarter.

Tip: Plan to spend at least 10 days on this drive. Check the current security situation in Sinaloa before traveling to the state.

What’s right for each type of traveler?

We’ve put together a table summarizing which destination would suit travelers based on their experience in Mexico.

Beginner travelers are those with limited international experience; maybe this is their first trip to Mexico. Ideal for first-timers who prefer margaritas with training wheels. These travelers stick to well-trodden paths, mastering “¿Dónde está el baño?” while clutching a phrasebook. They thrive in destinations where guacamole arrives with optional spice and the hotel staff speak Google Translate.

Intermediate travelers are those with some international experience who can handle moderate language barriers and cultural differences. Ready to trade resorts for real-deal experiences, these travelers navigate cobblestone streets without face-planting. They’ve graduated to ordering “tres tacos al pastor” without pointing and can haggle for a sombrero in Oaxaca’s markets… but still overpay by 20%.

Advanced travelers are those with extensive experience navigating complex destinations independently. These wanderers treat Mexico like a choose-your-own-adventure novel written in Spanglish. They’ve adopted a street dog named Churro, debate the merits of different artisanal mezcals and know which mercado stall has the best tamales oaxaqueños.

​​Nellie Huang is a professional travel writer and author based in San Miguel de Allende with her family. She has contributed to BBC Travel, CNN, International Business Times, and National Geographic, and co-authored Lonely Planet’s 2025 Mexico guide. Read about her adventures worldwide on wildjunket.com and follow her updates on Instagram @wildjunket.