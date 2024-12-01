The perfect weekend in Punta Mita: Surf, sun, and sophisticated fun

Most people who live in Puerto Vallarta or the Riviera Nayarit know Punta Mita for one thing and one thing only: luxury. This isn’t an incorrect assumption — it certainly has one of the highest concentrations along the Pacific Coast of multi-million dollar mansions and five-star resorts. And while Punta Mita does conjure up these images of A-list celebrity hideaways, you don’t necessarily need to blow your savings to experience its magic.

Punta Mita has a lot of magic to offer, from the towering jungle-covered sierras to the rolling, thunderous surf of the deep blue Pacific. Visitors to Punta Mita can savor fresh seafood, hike the jungle-clad peaks, or simply sprawl out on a sugary beach. Here’s my favorite way to enjoy a weekend in Punta Mita — with or without splurging.

Friday: Arrival and Sunset Sips

Check-In

Kick off your weekend by checking into the stylishly minimalist ONDA Surf Hotel. This budget-friendly boutique spot offers all the vibes with none of the sticker shock. I love this boutique hotel for its beachy, boho aesthetic, pool, yoga classes, and friendly staff who can help arrange tons of activities.

Dreaming of something more decadent? Opt for the luxurious Conrad Punta de Mita, the recently renovated St. Regis Punta Mita, or the ultra-secluded Imanta Resorts.

Sunset Stroll & Tacos

Once settled, wander into Corral del Risco, Punta Mita’s main “town.” It’s tiny but has those sun-drenched, sandy streets, and laid-back coastal charm. Your first stop should be Norma’s Tacos, a beloved local spot where the tortillas are fresh and the fillings hearty and full of flavor. For a slightly more upscale option, the plates at Tuna Blanca are as photogenic as the ocean views. The fried soft-shell crab with avocado and apple is one of my favorites. You also can’t miss the grilled tuna with green tomatillo sauce and roasted avocado.

Nightcap

End the day with a drink under the stars at Punta Mercedes, a hidden gem with a chic beachfront aesthetic and a lovely wine and cocktail list. The weekend officially starts now.

Saturday: Surf and Soak Up the Peninsula

Morning Waves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by El Cafecito de Mita (@cafecito_de_mita)

After grabbing breakfast at El Cafecito de Mita — try their artisanal bread and a frothy cappuccino — it’s time to hit the waves. Punta Mita is a surfer’s paradise, catering to both beginners and pros. Book a lesson through one of the local surf schools, or rent a board and paddle out to nearby surf breaks like El Anclote. Tip: Take the lesson in the morning when the water is glassy and the crowds are minimal.

Lunch with a View

Refuel with an elegant, toes-in-the-sand lunch at Mita Mary, a beachside restaurant at the St. Regis Punta Mita. The ceviche and fish tacos are outstanding, and the view of the turquoise-colored Pacific against the white sand will make you think you’ve landed in the Caribbean.

Afternoon in Sayulita

A short drive from Punta Mita, Sayulita is a bohemian beach town bursting with color, creativity, and a touch of chaos. Explore its boutiques and pick up artisan goods, like embroidered dresses, woven bags, and handmade jewelry. But here’s the thing: Sayulita can be a bit much with its crowds and Instagrammers vying for that perfect shot. (It’s no secret that I prefer San Pancho to Sayulita.) Pop in, shop, grab a gelato, and then head back to Punta Mita.

Dinner Under the Stars

For a splurge-worthy evening, book a table at Hector’s Kitchen, where celebrated chef Hector Leyva has been wowing foodies with dishes like truffled sweet potato tortellini, braised short rib, and grilled octopus over parsnip puree.

Sunday: Marietas Magic and Jungle Trails

Island Adventure

Set your alarm early because it’s time for a bucket-list experience. Book a boat cruise with Chica Locca Tours to the nearby Islas Marietas, a UNESCO-protected haven of natural beauty. These uninhabited islands are famous for their hidden beach and stunning bird and marine life. Chica Locca makes a full morning experience, complete with snorkel and paddle board equipment, lunch, and an open bar.

Afternoon Hike: Monkey Mountain

Before saying adios to Punta Mita, lace up your hiking shoes for a trek up Monkey Mountain. The trail winds through lush jungle, offering gorgeous views of the peninsula and beyond. It’s a moderate hike, so bring plenty of water. But the payoff is absolutely worth it.

Final Farewell

End the weekend with a casual dinner at Tuna Blanca, or dig out your wallet and splurge at Bahia by Richard Sandoval at the Four Seasons Punta Mita. Bahia is known for its Mediterranean-style menu featuring signature cuts of steak, grilled seafood, and vibrant, veggie-packed salads (my favorite is the fresh, aromatic tabbouleh salad). The open-air location and seductive wine list, plus the gorgeous sunset view, will be worth the price tag. But both restaurants are equally memorable. It’s simply a matter of how much you want to shell out for the memories. Either way, you’ll feel as though you’ve made the most out of your Punta Mita weekend.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.