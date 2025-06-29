Where to Travel in Mexico 2025 Guide: Beach lovers

The beaches in Mexico rank high as some of the world’s best: from windswept strands with big swells to secluded coves where spearmint water laps up on silky white sand. The best part is there’s a beach for every kind of traveler in Mexico – whether you’re a family looking for safe, shallow waters, or a solo traveler seeking to get away from it all, or a digital nomad seeking surf breaks in between meetings.

When I first moved to Mexico with my family, it was the pristine beaches and outdoorsy lifestyle that led us to choose Playa del Carmen as our home base. In the years we spent there, we discovered surprisingly empty beaches and countless secret strands only locals knew of. I learned that no matter how touristy some parts of Mexico may be, you just need to dig deeper to uncover quiet, pristine corners.

With that, I introduce you to the third installment of Where to Travel in Mexico 2025, a series that explores the best locations across Mexico for various groups of travelers: from digital nomads to outdoor adventurers and solo travelers. I’ve traveled extensively throughout Mexico and have seen my fair share of the coastlines; here I’ve hand picked five locations with the best beaches in Mexico for you.

Riviera Maya: For outdoor adventurers

I might be biased, but having lived here for a few years, I believe the Riviera Maya has, hands down, the best beaches in Mexico. Running along the Caribbean, this stretch of coastline from south of Cancun to Tulum is lined with ivory sand beaches that front ancient Maya ruins and vibrant beach towns. Yes, the Riviera Maya is touristy and the area gets busy during peak season, but there are still pockets of lesser-known areas waiting to be discovered.

Just off the shore lies the Mesoamerican barrier reef system, the second longest in the world, starting near Cancun and continuing all the way to Belize. There’s so much to do for underwater adventurers: from exploring the underwater museum MUSA to scuba diving with bull sharks off the reef and snorkeling in freshwater lagoons. Above water, adventure-seekers can get their fix at the numerous eco parks like Xcaret and Río Secreto and ancient Maya ruins; don’t miss the Tulum, Ek Balam and Cobá archaeological sites. Let’s not forget the cenotes or natural sinkholes that dot the Yucatan Peninsula: these beautiful caverns often spot clear cerulean freshwater perfect for swimming and snorkeling.

The best beaches in Riviera Maya, frequented mainly by locals, lie further south — from Xpu-Há to Caleta Tankah — with fine, sugary sand and crystal clear water. One of my personal favorites, Akumal Beach, is a great area to spot turtles, which come to feed on the sea grass that grows on the sandy bottom of the bay. Further south of Tulum sprawls the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, one of the largest protected areas in Mexico, crisscrossed by freshwater canals and lagoons.

Los Cabos and La Paz: For scuba divers and snorkelers

Baja California Sur is where the desert meets the sea, where cacti-studded craggy mountains form the backdrop to some of the most unspoiled and dramatic beaches in Mexico. While the Pacific-facing beaches are wild and untamed, the shores along the Sea of Cortez tend to be calmer, often dotted with remote hideaways still untouched by large-scale tourism.

Los Cabos may be a party town by night, but the array of outdoor activities it offers is impressive: from whale-watching to birdwatching in the San José Estuary, sandboarding at Migriño Beach to hiking in Cañon de la Zorra. A must-do in Los Cabos is taking a boat to see El Arco, a naturally sculptured rock formation at Land’s End, where the Pacific Ocean collides with the Sea of Cortez dramatically. Only once every four years, sea levels dip low enough to expose a hidden beach beneath the arch.

Just a two-hour drive from the buzz of Los Cabos, La Paz offers a refreshing contrast. The coastal city is lively but unhurried, offering a more grounded Baja experience. It’s also a gateway to the Sea of Cortez, famously dubbed the ”aquarium of the world” by oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau. Its rich waters make it one of the few places in the world where you can snorkel alongside sea lions, glide past gentle whale sharks and spot elusive leatherback turtles in their natural habitat.

Isla Holbox: For boho islanders

Lying off the northeastern edge of the Yucatan Peninsula, Isla Holbox remains one of Mexico’s most laid-back, low-key destinations. This car-free island, fringed by turquoise shallows and powdery sandbanks, was my family’s favorite place to escape to on weekends while living in the Riviera Maya.

No traffic, no paved roads, no tall buildings — only miles of cerulean water and white sand beach. It’s a paradise for minimalist travelers looking to get away from it all. Once a quiet fishing village, Holbox began attracting curious travelers roughly a decade ago. But despite the rise in interest, local efforts have kept out large hotel chains and protected the island’s no-high-rise rule . You’ll only find rustic beachfront palapas, sandy streets and a pace of life that invites you to unplug — literally and figuratively, as internet access is famously inconsistent.

A flurry of activities are available for those, like me, who can’t sit still: swimming alongside whale sharks, kayaking through mangroves and seeing the bioluminescence at night. Holbox’s main appeal, though, lies in the slow pace of life and tranquility. Spend the day chilling on the sandbank, have street tacos for lunch and catch sunset on the main beach: Holbox invites you to enjoy the little things that matter.

Puerto Escondido: For surfers

Far more untamed than the Riviera Maya, Oaxaca’s Pacific coastline offers a rugged alternative for travelers seeking a wilder beach experience. The landscape here is striking: golden sands edged by cliffs and rocky outcrops, with the roar of Pacific swells echoing through the coves.

At the heart of it all is Puerto Escondido, a coastal town long embraced by surfers and free spirits drawn to its laid-back rhythm and bohemian energy. Known as one of Mexico’s premier surf destinations, Puerto Escondido has built a reputation around the powerful breaks of Playa Zicatela, often referred to as the Mexican Pipeline. Anyone looking to test the waters can book surf lessons tailored to their skill level.

My favorite beach in Puerto Escondido is tucked into a rocky cove beneath the cliffs: Playa Carrizalillo rewards those willing to take on the 167-step descent and the heart-pumping climb back up with jade waters and rolling waves perfect for beginner surfers. A short distance away, at the windswept stretch of Playa Bacocho, the non-profit turtle sanctuary Vive Mar runs a turtle release program. Every day at 5 p.m., you can join them in guiding tiny hatchlings toward the waves — a moving experience for both adults and kids alike.

Take a road trip down the coast to experience Oaxaca’s many beach towns. Nearby San Agustinillo has beautiful bungalows studded on the cliff’s edge, while Mazunte offers a more budget-friendly alternative where you can visit the Centro Mexicano de la Tortuga turtle research center. Zipolite, meanwhile, is a laidback bohemian town well known for its nudist beach.

Riviera Nayarit: For the offbeat traveler

Tucked between the Sierra Madre Occidental and the vast Pacific Ocean, Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s least populated regions, but it has some of the best beaches in the country. Having remained relatively under the radar, this stretch of coastline appeals to those seeking more authentic experiences in low-key enclaves rather than party towns. But get there soon – with the announcements of new direct US-Nayarit flights starting in July, Nayarit will probably start seeing changes.

Surfers gravitate toward Sayulita and San Pancho, two bohemian beach towns that buzz with laid-back charm and dependable waves. Luxury travelers are drawn more to Punta Mita, with its upscale resorts and polished beaches. Meanwhile, the historic port town of San Blas invites nature lovers to spot migrating humpback whales from December to March and explore its lush mangroves.

One of the most unique places in Riviera Nayarit lies offshore: the Marietas Islands are home to a hidden beach nestled inside a crater-like formation. Accessible only by swimming, this tiny cove has become one of the coast’s most photogenic destinations.

Nayarit also boasts more Pueblos Mágicos than any other state in Mexico. New additions like Ahuacatlán, Amatlán de Cañas and Ixtlán del Río add historical and cultural depth with their cobblestone streets, thermal springs and archaeological ruins.

What’s right for each type of traveler?

We’ve put together a table summarizing which destination would suit travelers based on their experience in Mexico.

Beginner travelers are those with limited international experience; maybe this is their first trip to Mexico. Ideal for first-timers who prefer margaritas with training wheels. These travelers stick to well-trodden paths, mastering “¿Dónde está el baño?” while clutching a phrasebook. They thrive in destinations where guacamole arrives with optional spice and the hotel staff speak Google Translate.

Intermediate travelers are those with some international experience who can handle moderate language barriers and cultural differences. Ready to trade resorts for real-deal experiences, these travelers navigate cobblestone streets without face-planting. They’ve graduated to ordering “tres tacos al pastor” without pointing and can haggle for a sombrero in Oaxaca’s markets… but still overpay by 20%.

Advanced travelers are those with extensive experience navigating complex destinations independently. These wanderers treat Mexico like a choose-your-own-adventure novel written in Spanglish. They’ve adopted a street dog named Churro, debate the merits of different artisanal mezcals and know which mercado stall has the best tamales oaxaqueños.

​​Nellie Huang is a professional travel writer and author based in San Miguel de Allende with her family. She has contributed to BBC Travel, CNN, International Business Times and National Geographic and co-authored Lonely Planet’s 2025 Mexico guide. Read about her adventures worldwide on wildjunket.com and follow her updates on Instagram @wildjunket.