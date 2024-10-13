Puerto Vallarta is truly a destination where you can choose your own adventure. If adventure to you is a stress-free resort where you don’t have to worry about meals, drinks or finding activities, Puerto Vallarta’s all-inclusive resorts deliver. From luxe, five-star escapes with expansive suites and sprawling beaches to boutique all-inclusive resorts that are steps from the action of downtown, here are the best all-inclusive resorts in Puerto Vallarta.

Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

A private beach, great food and a jungle-meets-Pacific setting set the stage at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, an all-inclusive resort for families, couples and groups. Tucked in a secluded cove with views of the Bay of Banderas, the resort has five pools, including a kids’ pool, infinity pools and an adults-only pool for a little extra privacy.

This resort’s all-inclusive package covers dining at five restaurants, unlimited drinks, live entertainment, and activities like snorkeling, tequila tastings and watersports. For a romantic touch, couples can enjoy beachfront candlelit dinners and spa treatments by the ocean.

Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort

If you’re looking for an intersection of high-end amenities and adventure, Hilton Vallarta Riviera should be on your list. Set against the backdrop of the Sierra Madre, this resort has 14 acres of beachfront and stunning views from every room.

Guests can dine at eight international restaurants, enjoy drinks at multiple bars or unwind in one of the infinity pools that overlook the bay. Don’t skip the oceanview sushi at Sunan Sushi— it’s one of the best restaurants in the house. The Hilton also offers activities, from yoga and water aerobics to tequila tastings and cooking classes.

Hotel Mousai

For travelers looking for a chic, modern, adults-only retreat, Hotel Mousai is one of the most sophisticated options in town— and my favorite all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta. Mousai is located within the Garza Blanca Preserve, perched on a hillside overlooking the ocean, where it offers the most wonderful views from its suites and rooftop infinity pools.

The hotel’s all-inclusive package includes gourmet dining, premium drinks and access to a world-class spa. The sleek, design-forward resort is perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway or groups of friends who want to celebrate something special in style. Don’t miss the rooftop bar, where you can sip cocktails and catch the gorgeous Pacific sunsets. Dinner at Dao or Bocados Steakhouse is also essential.

Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa

For those who want the best of both worlds — a family-friendly atmosphere with access to an adults-only luxury experience — Garza Blanca Preserve is the place to be. Set on a lush 85-acre nature preserve, the resort offers both all-inclusive and European plans, giving guests the flexibility to tailor their stay. With multiple pools, beach access and gourmet dining, this is a great place for families who want a lot of options. Adults can slip over to Hotel Mousai, located across the street, to enjoy treatments at the award-winning Spa Imagine.

Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta

For an adults-only retreat that dials up the romance, look no further than Secrets Vallarta Bay. This all-inclusive resort is known for its elegant suites, many of which come with private balconies and whirlpools overlooking the ocean. With its focus on romance, Secrets Vallarta Bay is a top choice for honeymooners and couples. The resort’s all-inclusive package features gourmet dining at eight restaurants, unlimited top-shelf drinks and 24-hour room service.

Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta

Located just a short distance from downtown, Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta is a perfect blend of relaxation and local culture. With its prime beachfront location, this all-inclusive resort is known for its service, family-friendly amenities and lively atmosphere.

The resort’s large free-form pool, complete with a swim-up bar, is perfect for spending lazy afternoons in the sun. Guests can enjoy delicious meals at the resort’s six restaurants, which offer everything from Mexican to Asian cuisine and take advantage of included activities like beach volleyball, yoga and nightly entertainment. Families will also appreciate the kid’s club and teen’s club.

Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa

Known for its impeccable service and beachfront location, Marriott Puerto Vallarta offers sits on a prime stretch of beach in Marina Vallarta. The resort’s all-inclusive package includes dining at its restaurants, unlimited drinks and a variety of activities, including paddle boarding, yoga and tequila tastings. After a day of adventure, guests can unwind at Ohtli Spa.

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway

If you’re looking for an intimate, adults-only experience within walking distance of Puerto Vallarta’s downtown, Villa Premiere Boutique is one of my favorite all-inclusive resorts in Puerto Vallarta. This small resort is located right on the beach with just 80 rooms. The resort has three restaurants and offers each guest a five-minute de-stress welcome massage as a teaser to the recently renovated spa’s skills. Beachfront cabanas offer a front-row seat to the Bay of Banderas.

Casa Velas

For a quiet and sophisticated escape, Casas Velas is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort that feels like a private oasis. Located on a golf course about five minutes from the beach, Casa Velas is a hacienda-style retreat tucked back behind Marina Vallarta. The resort’s all-inclusive package includes gourmet dining, premium drinks and access to the Tau Beach Club at nearby Velas Vallarta. The lush gardens, intimate pool areas and roaming peacock or two create a dreamy vibe. Guests can also enjoy a wide range of activities, from golf to yoga to cooking classes.

Velas Vallarta

For families and groups looking for a laid-back, all-inclusive vacation, Velas Vallarta is a fantastic option. This beachfront resort is known for its spacious suites, many of which come with full kitchens and ocean views. The resort has a wide range of activities, including tennis, beach volleyball and kids’ programs. It also has one of the loveliest sections of beach in Puerto Vallarta and the Tau Beach Club is one of the city’s best.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.