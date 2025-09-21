An Insider’s Guide to Zihuatanejo

Zihuatanejo is a place that lives in the marrow of those who love it. It’s not just the expansive Pacific, or the cobblestone streets of downtown, or the scent of salt and grilled fish in the air. It’s how all of it forces you to slow down and pulls you into a coastal Mexico that feels forgotten in the buzz and energy of the more popular resort towns.

Set along the Pacific coast of Guerrero, Zihuatanejo is often mentioned in the same breath as its shinier neighbor, Ixtapa. But make no mistake, they are different worlds. Ixtapa was master-planned in the 1970s as a tourist zone, and today it brims with resorts and golf courses. But Zihuatanejo, just 20 minutes away (and even closer to the Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo International Airport), has managed to retain its identity.

For travelers seeking a town with history and a front-row seat to the ocean, combined with the access of an international airport, this is the one.

Beaches, bays and Barra de Potosí

Zihuatanejo is built around a serene bay with four main beaches, each with its own character.

Playa La Ropa, named for a shipwreck that once spilled silks onto its shore, is the most famous and family-friendly. That’s thanks to soft sand, swimmable waters and a string of beachside restaurants that call for micheladas under palapas. It’s also the best beach for paddleboarding or hopping a water taxi to Playa Las Gatas, a rocky cove perfect for snorkeling among coral and calm reef fish.

Playa Madera is a popular local beach, while Playa Principal is where the fishing boats pull in each morning, offering a window into daily life in Zihuatanejo.

But for the wild, windswept version of the coast, drive south to Playa Larga, Playa Blanca and Barra de Potosi. Barra de Potosi is a tranquil village cushioned between a massive mangrove lagoon and the ocean. Take a boat tour of the estuary, home to herons, spoonbills and egrets. Or plant yourself on the beach with a platter of freshly grilled pescado a la talla and a cold Victoria.

And for surfers? Troncones, about 45 minutes north, delivers consistent waves, a boho-chic vibe and a quiet stretch of sand where yoga studios and surf shops dot the coastline.

A town with a story

Zihuatanejo’s name comes from the Nahuatl Cihuatlán, meaning “place of women.” Before the Spanish arrived, it was a ceremonial center, and it still holds a deep spirituality beneath its cobblestones. Today, Zihuatanejo is a fishing town at heart, with a proud local community that’s deeply rooted in Guerrero’s culture.

Stroll through Centro, where the streets are lined with art galleries, handicraft shops, and open-air cafes. Visit the beachfront Museo Arqueológico de la Costa Grande, a small but fascinating museum that traces the region’s Indigenous and colonial history. It’s one of the only museums in Mexico on the beach.

For something more atmospheric, wander the Mercado Municipal. There you’ll find everything from tamales and mangoes to buckets of just-caught shrimp and glistening red snapper. Don’t miss the murals along the pedestrian-friendly Paseo del Pescador, which hugs the shorelines and connects the town center with the beaches.

Where to eat

True to Mexico in general, Zihuatanejo doesn’t scrimp on flavor. Angustina is a standout. This sophisticated yet grounded restaurant is under the helm of Chef Felipe Meneses, who puts a modern spin on traditional Guerrero flavors. The mole and expansive selection of branded mezcals are worth the reservation.

La Terracita is a lovable rooftop spot tucked above Playa Madera. The menu leans toward Mexican comfort food, and the views are unbeatable. For beachfront dining, head to La Gaviota on Playa La Ropa.

For casual local eats, Carmelita’s Cafe is a breakfast institution, and Any Mexican Restaurants has been around for 35 years.

Back in Barra de Potosi, Enramada Teresita is a beach shack classic. Order the coconut shrimp, settle into your plastic chair, and watch the pelicans dive-bomb the waves.

Where to stay

You won’t find mega-resorts or high-rises in downtown Zihuatanejo, and that’s one of the best things about it. Accommodations here tend to be boutique, eco-conscious and often family-run.

Catalina Beach Resort is a “Zihua” classic, known for its cliffside rooms, vintage aesthetic and dreamy hammock-strewn balconies. This is where generations of families (and more than a few honeymooners) have come to unplug.

For a luxe, yet sustainable option, La Casa que Canta offers exquisite design, tiered terraces and stunning views of the bay. It’s adults-only and supremely peaceful.

If you’re looking for barefoot luxury right on the beach, Thompson Zihuatanejo toes the line between elevated and authentic, with a prime La Ropa location and a chic cocktail scene.

What Zihuatanejo offers is something that is becoming rarer these days: a sense of place, a slow pace, and the sense that overdevelopment is still a very long way away. Whether you’re sipping mezcal under the stars, chatting with fishermen at dawn, or swinging in a hammock, Zihuatanejo gives you a space to slow down.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.