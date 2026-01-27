Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Baja California Sur bumps up its tourist tax to fund conservation

By MND Staff
(Josh Withers/Unsplash)

The Baja California Sur state government announced that its tax on tourists has risen from 470 pesos to 488 pesos (US $28).

The new amount, which went into effect on Jan. 1, is compulsory for tourists over 12 years old entering by air or land and who stay more than 24 hours in Baja California Sur destinations, such as Los Cabos, La Paz and Loreto.

La Paz coastline
The tourist tax funds go in part to preserving the state’s unique environment, such as the city La Paz’s famous desert-meets-sea terrain. (@VisitMex/X)

The tax, part of the government’s “Embrace It” program, was introduced to help secure long-term funding for conservation and community development as international visitor numbers increase. That motive is reflected in the program’s slogan, “Pay for tourism and protect Baja California Sur.”

The funds collected are allocated to environmental protection, tourism infrastructure and social and cultural projects in communities on the peninsula, according to an official statement. 

Payment must be made online at https://embraceit.bcs.gob.mx/ before arrival in the state.

Tourists are provided with a QR code once payment is completed, to show to authorities during their stay, if requested. 

During the second half of 2025, 77.1% of tourist tax payments in the state were made by tourists from the United States, 17.5% from Canadian tourists and 5.4% came from visitors from other countries. 

The largest contribution was made by tourists aged 45 to 59 years (30.25%), followed by those aged 60 and over (29.94%) and then 30 to 44 (24.52%).

Over the last 20 years, the market for tourism has expanded rapidly in Baja California Sur, thanks to enhanced air connectivity and the opening of elite accommodations by well-known hoteliers. Between January and November 2025, the state hosted 2.2 million international visitors. 

Based on visitor numbers, if all international travelers pay the tax, the state could collect over 1 billion pesos ($58 million) in 2026.

With reports from Aristegui Noticias, Forbes México and Mexico Business News

